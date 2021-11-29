Automated Parking System Market to Hit USD 3.04 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapid urbanization and growing number of commercial and residential buildings across the globe is boosting the adoption of automated parking systems. The real estate developers are focusing on providing the automated facilities to their customers and including the installation of automated parking systems the high-rise commercial and residential projects, which is driving the demand for the automated parking system market. The automated parking system can contribute to reduction in road traffics and can save time and fuel consumption, thereby reducing the emission. Excess amount of time and fuel is wasted in finding an appropriate parking space in urban cities. The limited availability of parking spaces coupled with growing number of vehicles on road is resulting traffic jams across the globe. Moreover, rapidly growing urban population is necessitating the adoption of the automated parking systems owing the availability of fewer spaces especially in the public places.



Get Report Sample Copy OR Any Customization Requirement@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1392

Regional Snapshot

Europe dominated the global automated parking system market, garnering a market share of over 40% in 2020. Europe is characterized by the strong infrastructural development, increased number of commercial and residential complexes, and higher number of cars that necessitates the adoption of automated parking systems. Further, the presence of numerous top players in the market and various developmental strategies adopted by them highly influences the market growth in this region. Moreover, the increased demand for the latest technologies and automation has fostered the growth of the automated parking system market in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The rapidly growing urban population, rapidly developing infrastructure, and growing number of high-rise buildings is fueling the adoption of the automated parking systems. Moreover, the increased incidences of traffic jams in the region are expected to drive the demand for the automated parking systems in the forthcoming years.

Scope of the Automated Parking System Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.5 Billion Growth Rate From 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 8.9% Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Largest Market Europe Base Year 2021 Regional Scope North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Companies Covered Skyline Parking AG, Parkmatic, Westfalia Parking, Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., Klaus Multiparking GmbH, Park Plus Inc., Wohr Parking System Pvt. Ltd, AutoMotion Parking Systems, Unitronics Ltd., City Lift Parking, LLC.

Market Dynamics

Drivers - The growing demand for the sustainable parking solutions

The rising incidences of road traffic jams, limited availability of parking spaces, and rising number of vehicles on road has encouraged the increase in demand for the sustainable parking solutions across the globe. Finding a suitable parking space consumes lot of time and fuel that increases the emission. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the demand for the automated parking systems across the globe.

Restraints - High cost of the parking systems

The high costs associated with the installation of the automated parking systems and its maintenance is a major factor that can restrict its adoption. Moreover, high construction cost per space may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities - Rapid infrastructural development in the developing regions

The increased government expenditure on the development of Smart Cities and other infrastructural developments in the nations like India, China, and Brazil presents a lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in the foreseeable future.

Challenges

The low availability of resources and financial restriction in the low income countries and huge penetration of public transport vehicles in the underdeveloped and developing nations is a major challenge against the market growth. The aforementioned factors can prevent the installation of the automated parking systems.

Report Highlights

Based on the platform type, the palleted segment dominated the market capturing around 61% of the market share in 2020. The palleted type offers increased capacity and higher utilization of space owing to its low height. This helps to save space and it is considered perfectly suitable for the buildings that has limited parking space. These benefits have fostered its adoption across the globe.





Based on the automation, the fully automated segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the increased demand for the automation technologies in the developed markets like Europe and North America. The increased number of vehicles on road and the presence of higher number of commercial complexes across the globe has fostered the adoption of fully automated parking systems in the past that effectively helps to reduce the road traffic jams.





Based on component, the software is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. Software needs regular upgradations and replacement owing to the constantly evolving technologies and features to improve the functioning and efficiency of the automated parking systems. Hence, the rapid developments in the software segment are expected to drive its growth.





Based on the structure type, silo segment dominated the market, acquiring a market share of over 20% in 2020. The increasing number of huge commercial complexes and increased adoption of silo systems in the commercial complexes has fostered the growth of this segment in the past years. The rapid urbanization in the developing economies is a major driver of this segment.





Browse more related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/automotive

Segments Covered in the Report

By Platform Type

Palleted

Non-Palleted

By Automation

Semi-Automated

Fully Automated

By Structure Type

Silo System

AVG System

Puzzle System

Tower System

Shuttle System

Rail Guided Cart System

By Component

Software

Hardware

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1392

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R