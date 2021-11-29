Leonovus Inc. Grants Stock Options

OTTAWA, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. (“Leonovus”) (TSXV: LTV). Michael Gaffney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Leonovus reports that the Company's board of directors has approved the grant of options to purchase up to 976,651 common shares at an exercise price of $0.18 per share to employees, contractors, officers, and directors of the Company. The options were granted November 29, 2021, with 321,651 options vesting immediately and 655,000 vesting in equal 48-month instalments. All are valid until November 28, 2026.



About Leonovus

Leonovus is a secure data management software company. The Leonovus suite of data management tools offer customers a complete end-to-end data-centric solution. This solution can stand on its own, or it can be integrated with the organization's zero-trust strategy and architecture. It takes seamless advantage of the organization's existing storage infrastructure and network architecture, working on-premises, in the cloud, or both and extends the data-centric controls across the entire architecture, including cloud resources.

To learn more, please visit www.leonovus.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may involve risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Factors that might cause a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive developments, risks associated with Leonovus’ growth, the state of the financial markets, regulatory risks and other factors. There can be no assurance or guarantees that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Leonovus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not place undue reliance on any statements of forward-looking information that speak only as of the date of this release. Further information on Leonovus’ public filings, including its most recent audited consolidated financial statements, are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information, please contact:

George Pretli

Chief Financial Officer

gpretli@leonovus.com