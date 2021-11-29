BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION CELEBRATES FIRST BLUE FRIDAY EVENT

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming off a record year in credit union growth, Blue Federal Credit Union kicks off the first-ever Blue Friday season. Starting November 26th and running until December 10th, Blue Friday has deals for all Blue members.

“We wanted to do something that has not been seen in the credit union space,” says Matt Vignale, Chief Retail & Member Experience Officer at Blue. “We want to show everyone that being a member of Blue does not just mean great everyday rates and service, but exclusive deals that won’t be found anywhere else.”

There are five separate offers that will be available during Blue Friday. A 1.00% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) off a standard auto loan, $200 for new members checking accounts with direct deposit, higher rewards for credit card purchases made during Blue Friday, a .60% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on a 15-month term share, and a 1.99% introductory APR for a year on new HELOCs.

“Credit unions are not really thought of during the holiday season,” says Vignale. “With Blue Friday, we aim to help our members celebrate the season the way they want to with offers that help them realize all their possibilities. We blue the roof off these deals, so you can too!”

This is the first year of Blue Friday being offered in Blue Federal Credit Unions' history. All information about Blue Friday and the offers can be found at bluefcu.com/blue-friday. Annual Percentage Rate. 1.99% introductory rate available for 12 billing cycles. Regular APR is a variable rate based upon prime plus a margin. Normal underwriting standards apply. Rates, terms, and conditions are subject to change without prior notice. 15-month certificate rate 0.60%. Maximum deposit of $250,000. One certificate special per social security number. Business and IRAs are not eligible. Available in-branch only. Offer ends 12/10/2021. 1.00% off qualified auto loan rate, minimum rate 1.99%. Normal underwriting standards apply. Offer ends 12/10/2021.Spend $500, earn $10 statement credit. Spend $1,000, earn $25 statement credit. Cash advances and balance transfers do not earn statement credits. Normal underwriting standards apply. Offer ends 12/31/2021. $200 New Membership benefit for members who have not held a Blue membership within the previous 90 days. $500 aggregate direct deposit must be credited within 90 days of account opening for benefit eligibility. Member responsible for the tax liability. Offer ends 12/10/2021. Offers may not be combined with other, same product offers. Insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender.

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities across Wyoming and Colorado as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com.

