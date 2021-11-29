Destin Air Quality and Mold Testing Provider Launches New Website

Santa Rosa Beach, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D'Pure, an air quality and mold testing provider based in Destin, FL, is happy to announce their new website launch. With the new website, they expect site visitors to find it easier to locate the information that they are looking for. In addition, they can now assure those who visit the website using their mobile devices, such as smart phones and tablets, that the website will be user friendly.

Jesse Hogenson, CEO of D’Pure, says, “We’re happy to announce that we have recently completed our new website launch. With this new website, we expect visitors to find what they are searching for more easily and quickly. We would like to emphasize that we are an innovative company providing powerful solutions for broad-spectrum of microbial control. We satisfy the needs of the local citizens who are concerned with safety and having a healthier and better living environment. We improve your air quality and the quality of living. Our services include, mold testing, air quality sampling, VOC air quality sampling, and more.”

Their services are for those who have discovered mold in their home or commercial building, and for those that are worried that a slow water leak in the wall, ceiling, or other unseen areas may have allowed mold to grow. It is important to note that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if people can see or smell mold, there is potential risk, and they are advised to seek the services of a professional mold detection and remediation company like D’Pure. Those who would like to know more about the company can view the company Facebook page.

D’Pure can provide mold testing services. They have certified IICRC and NORMI mold professional technicians who will clean the toxic mold from the property. The company works with the client’s insurance company until the project is completed. Since their top priority is the health of their clients, such as homeowners and their family, they will be very meticulous in the mold testing process.

D’Pure also provides air quality testing to ensure that the air people are breathing is safe and does not contain fungal spores, fiber, dander, and pollen. The technicians at D’Pure have all been certified and trained in identifying and getting rid of mold spores, volatile organic compounds (VOC), and more.

VOCs can contaminate indoor air and those who believe VOCs can be found in the air inside their home or office are advised to request for VOC testing. This will involve taking a two-hour air sample. The testing will be performed by an independent laboratory in order to identify all VOCs present in the air.

They can also provide asbestos testing for the home or office. Some homes and buildings may still contain asbestos, and this can be contaminating the indoor air. Asbestos exposure can affect the lungs, possibly resulting into dry cough or wheezing; shortness of breath; chest pain or tightness; crackling sound when breathing; pleural plaques; respiratory complications; pleural effusion; and pleural thickening. That is why it is important to ensure that asbestos fibers are not found in indoor air.

Founded in 2014, D’Pure specializes in providing solutions to air problems and refreshing the air in residential and commercial buildings. Their certified expert technicians will be focused on provided 100 percent customers satisfaction, whether it’s air testing, annual indoor air rejuvenation, mold remediation, or air duct cleaning. They are ready to work with the client’s insurance company and provide top-rated services at affordable rates for commercial and residential mold testing, remediation and mitigation services.

Those who are interested in learning more about the services provided by D’Pure can visit their website or contact them on the phone or through email. Those who want to know more about their location at 4012 Commons Dr W Suite 114, Destin, FL 32541 or other important info can check out their Google Maps page.

