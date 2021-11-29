Red Chris NI 43-101 Technical Report Filed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports that the NI 43-101 Technical Report for Red Chris has been filed by Newcrest Mining Limited. A copy of the report will be available on imperialmetals.com and the Canadian Securities Administrator’s “System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval” (SEDAR).

The Technical Report has been prepared in accordance with National Instruction 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators (NI 43-101) and the provisions of Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards – for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves May 2014 (the CIM Definition Standards) for filing on SEDAR.

The Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates in the Technical Report have been prepared under the direction of Qualified Persons as defined in NI 43-101, using accepted industry practice.

Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves were initially classified using the 2012 edition of the Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (the JORC Code). The confidence categories assigned under the JORC Code were reconciled to the confidence categories in the CIM Definition Standards. As the confidence category definitions are the same, no modifications to the confidence categories were required. Note that NI 43-101 does not allow for Inferred Mineral Resources to be added to other Mineral Resource categories.

Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in the Technical Reports are reported in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. Terminology differences were addressed in that the term “Ore Reserves” in the JORC Code is reported as “Mineral Reserves” using the CIM Definition Standards, and the term “Proved Ore Reserve” in the JORC Code is reported as “Proven Mineral Reserves” using the CIM Definition Standards.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

