Warrenville Mortgage Company Receives Chicago Tribune ‘Top Workplaces’ Award

Warrenville, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Mortgage of Warrenville, IL has long prided itself on not only being a reliable option for home financing but for also providing a pleasant experience for those that work for the company. Evidence of this is that Compass Mortgage recently received the Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces Award for 2021. An award that this reputable mortgage company has now managed to win for three consecutive years. Something that is not easy to do with the strict criteria that are used to determine the award winners. Much of the information used to determine the award winners come from actual surveys of the workers at Compass Mortgage.

The Chicago Tribune stated in a notification letter to the company, “Congratulations! It gives me great pleasure to inform you that Compass Mortgage Inc has been named one of the Chicago Tribune’s “Top Workplaces” for 2021. As a way of honoring your company’s success in creating a positive work environment, we would like to invite two representatives from your company to join us for a recognition event on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the United Club at Soldier Field. This event will include an announcement of the Top Workplaces in each category, with the top finishers receiving an award. The Chicago-area companies chosen for recognition as one of the Chicago Tribune’s ‘Top Workplaces’ were determined through employee surveys conducted by Energage. The surveys measured such qualities as company leadership, communication, career opportunities, working environment, managerial skills, pay, and benefits. We will publish the complete results of the competition Friday, Nov. 5, in our Top Workplaces magazine.”

A spokesperson for Compass Mortgage stated, "Over the last few years, we have been recognized many ways for the lending work that we do. It must be said that the Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces Award is as coveted as any other form of recognition that our company has received throughout the years. That’s because much of the criteria that goes into getting that award is taken from the work environment and experience that we create for our employees. It’s something the management and staff here at Compass Mortgage take great pride in and we will continue to do whatever it takes to provide a pleasant work environment for our employees. This is because we fully realize that they are the backbone of everything that we have accomplished here over the years.” Employees of the company and others can view the full video on Facebook that relates to this award.

The company spokesperson also acknowledged that this award is also about much more than just the pride that goes along with the company receiving it. Although the company scored well enough in the award categories to beat out many other companies for it, those criteria results were not perfect and did reflect some areas at the company that can use improvement. something which the management and staff at compass mortgage take very seriously. According to the company spokesperson: “We use the survey results to make adjustments to our training and communication about culture.” He went on to say that being able to make these workplace adjustments is even more important than winning the award itself. Another representative of the company added, “A company is made up of its people, and every interaction we have with one another creates our culture. We are so thankful that our employees take ownership of the Compass experience.”

Those at Compass Mortgage have a clear vision of what impact a satisfying work experience for their employees has on the overall performance of the company. That’s why they have become a leader in the home financing marketplace and also have a very successful track record when it comes to helping clients with home refinancing that benefits them in many ways. The company spokesperson added that if someone is looking for a job that offers a comfortable work atmosphere, they are always looking to hire good people to come to join their work family. He added that anyone in the Chicago area who needs a new mortgage or wants to refinance an old one can do so by visiting the happy employees at Compass Mortgage at their corporate office which is located at 27755 Diehl Rd Suite 100, Warrenville, IL 60555.

###

For more information about Compass Mortgage, contact the company here:



Compass Mortgage

Blake De Young | VP of Marketing

(630) 836-2512

Blakedeyoung@compmort.com

27755 Diehl Road, Suite 100 Warrenville, IL 60555