Chiropractor In Sterling Va Raises Funds For Charity

Sterling, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling, Virginia based Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling is pleased to announce that they raised just over $15,000 for Charity at the 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament held earlier this year. The charity event, organized by the Sterling clinic, was hosted by the owner of Palmercare Chiropractic, Dr. Corey Malnikof.



The annual charity event aimed to make a difference, helping families in the Sterling community. All funds raised are going towards providing gifts for local families in need during the holidays. Palmercare Chiropractic has been doing the Gift Giveaway in all of their clinics for the past decade, and it is a tradition that the team loves and looks forward to every year. In the year 2020, they were unfortunately unable to host it at the Sterling office due to local capacity issues. The clinic then turned to their community, who then showed up to help and donate, all willing to work together for those in need.

After the last year and half that people have had to endure, Palmercare Chiropractic understands that the number of families in need today is likely even higher. The team is grateful to their community as the funds raised will go towards those who will benefit the most. Palmercare teamed up with the MASE Faith Foundation (501c3) to spread love and support for these families, and successfully made the 2021 Holiday Gift Give-Away the biggest and best yet. The chiropractor in Sterling, Virginia is truly grateful to their generous community.



Though the event was a charity golf tournament, it was open to all who wished to participate. Golfers received participation gift bags, enjoyed complimentary beverage carts and participated in mini competitions (such as the longest drive, closest to pin, putting challenge and more), followed by a steak dinner. The attendees were able to enjoy an exciting post-golf banquet ceremony that included cocktails, raffle and silent and live auctions as well. Those who do not golf were able to enjoy the steak dinner and the awards banquet immediately following the golf tournament. Every attendees’ $50 dinner ticket purchase will go towards supporting a local family in need.



Palmercare Chiropractic has been a leading provider of chiropractic treatment in the United States for many decades, starting with Daniel David Palmer, who pioneered a new form of natural healing through chiropractic adjustment. He founded the Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1897 in order to share his knowledge. Since then, the Palmercare chiropractic clinic has provided spinal manipulation treatment to tens of thousands of patients. To this day, this treatment aims to help patients overcome pain and live their best lives by supporting the body’s natural ability to heal itself.

The team of medical professionals at Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling have helped thousands of patients in the Sterling, VA area alone find the pain relief they seek through alternative, non-surgical treatment options. Their experienced chiropractors have treated a number of chronic and severe conditions through chiropractic care and manual adjustments in order to bring the body back into alignment and provide long-lasting relief.



Through these treatments, patients have found relief from a wide variety of acute injuries and debilitating conditions, including shoulder pain, elbow pain, sciatica, plantar fasciitis, whiplash, strains and sprains, knee pain, neck pain, back pain, car accident injuries, migraines and tension headaches, herniated disc or bulging disc, nerve pain, peripheral neuropathy, foot pain, joint pain, workplace injuries and more. Chiropractic treatment is an effective and non-invasive option that targets the root cause of a condition for long term relief. For a person suffering from a mild to severe condition, making an appointment with a chiropractor can help realign the body, bringing back mobility and function through alternative, non-surgical means. Some incredible benefits (sometimes after a single appointment) include immediate pain relief, decreased inflammation, overall support of function and wellbeing, improved mood, reduced degeneration of the joints, improved quality of sleep, better immune function and improved posture.



To learn more about Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling, patients may visit the clinic’s official website. They can also be contacted via phone or email.

