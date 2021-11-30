EarthRenew Announces Third Quarter 2021 Revenue

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF; Frankfurt:WIMN) (“EarthRenew ” or the “ Company ”) today released its third quarter 2021 ending September 30, 2021 financials, posting them to Sedar. The Company is reporting revenue for the 9 month of $7,565,180 on a proforma basis including revenue related to the acquisition of Replenish Nutrients Ltd. Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 is $2,559,209.



CEO Keith Driver commented, “We continue to see the strategic year-over-year growth in revenue from the sale of regenerative fertilizer. We aim to finish strong in the fourth quarter fall season, and we are nearing commissioning of Replenish’s expanded Beiseker facility to grow production capacity to 20,000 tonnes.”

For additional information, please contact:

Keith Driver

CEO of EarthRenew

+1 (403) 860-8623

Email: keith.driver@earthrenew.ca

EarthRenew is driven to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. Using circular economic principles of upcycling waste materials into high value agronomic inputs, we are building an innovative platform of soil health products that offer growers an alternative to conventional fertilizers which leave the soil devoid of the nutrients and bacteria essential to plant life. EarthRenew benefits from multiple revenue streams including, primarily, the sale of regenerative fertilizers, but also enjoys secondary revenue from generating power and selling surplus electricity.