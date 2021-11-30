READOUT: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Visits Washington, D.C.’s Historic Eastern Market to Celebrate the 12th Annual Small Business Saturday®

Washington, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration , celebrated Small Business Saturday this weekend with a visit to several shops in the historic Eastern Market area in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C. She was joined by Charles McCaffrey, former Executive Director of Eastern Market, as well as Kristi Whitfield and Cristina Amoruso from the Washington, D.C. Mayor's Office for the walking tour that included at least seven small businesses in and around the flea and farmers market. The tour featured stops at District Doughnut, Honey Made, Hill’s Kitchen, Labyrinth Games and Puzzles, Capitol Hill Books, Clothes Encounters, and shops in and around Eastern Market. Between stops, the group discussed the rich history of Eastern Market and the impact of shopping small.

"Seeing the streets filled with shoppers supporting local businesses on Small Business Saturday not only energized my holiday spirit, but it reaffirmed something I have always known to be true: small businesses are at the heart of our neighborhoods and economy. It is through these entrepreneurs that the economy is re-emerging, proving again their essential role in building strong communities," said Administrator Guzman. “For our Main Street businesses like those I visited along the historic Eastern Market corridor in Southeast DC, this holiday shopping season represents hope for their full recovery from the pandemic, for their long-term resilience and future growth. They are what keep our neighborhoods vibrant, so I urge all consumers to shop at local and small businesses throughout this critical holiday shopping season and beyond.”

In addition to Administrator Guzman’s stops, several senior SBA officials participated in the day’s festivities at other small businesses around Washington, D.C. and Maryland, including Associate Administrator for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development Mark Madrid and Associate Administrator for Government Contracting & Business Development Bibi Hidalgo. Many of the SBA’s 68 district offices across the country marked the day by highlighting their own small businesses and shopping small. Administration officials and local leaders also celebrated Small Business Saturday by joining small businesses in their areas, including Vice President Harris, who visited Washington, D.C.’s Downtown Holiday Market.

Throughout the holiday season, Administrator Guzman is encouraging Americans to shop small, dine small, and entertain small in support of their local businesses, help boost Main Street economies, and enliven neighborhoods around the country. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the U.S. has made significant strides to ensure Americans can safely take part in celebrations to shop local and small on Small Business Saturday® and beyond. Through the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Build Back Better Act, if passed, small businesses stand to benefit greatly from new opportunities .

Since 2010, Small Business Saturday® has been an annual celebration of America's small business community. This year, the total reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion.

Today, there are over 32.5 million small businesses in the United States. About half of all American workers are either employed by a small business or own a small business, and two out of three net new jobs are created by small businesses. To learn more about Small Business Saturday, visit www.sba.gov/saturday.

About Eastern Market



Eastern Market is far more than a market. It is a community hub for the Capitol Hill neighborhood and a cultural destination for visitors from around the world. From Tuesday through Sunday, visitors flow through the South Hall Market, where merchants serve the finest meats, poultry, seafood, produce, pasta, baked goods, and cheeses from around the world. On weekends, Eastern Market buzzes with excitement, live music, and local flair! Outside of the market, local farmers empty their trucks with recently harvested produce…direct from farms in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Beyond fruits, veggies, and fresh flowers, over 100 exhibitors of handmade arts, crafts, jewelry, and antiques offer something for everyone!

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

