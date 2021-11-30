Tintina Mines Announces the Resignation of Juan Enrique Rassmuss as President, Chairman and Director, and the Appointment of Juan Andres Morel as President, Chairman and Director

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TTS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Juan Andres Morel, Min. Eng., MBA, as President, Chairman and Director with effect on November 29, 2021.



The Company also announces that Mr. Juan Enrique Rassmuss, for personal reasons, has presented his resignation as President, Chairman and Director, effective November 29, 2021.

“Juan Andres is a well-known and respected mining executive with an exceptional track record”, said Mr. Ferrari (Tintina´s CEO and Director).

Mr. Morel is a Senior Mining Executive with more than 30 years of experience in operations, business development, engineering and management of mining companies and projects. Mr. Morel is currently the CEO and Executive President of CEMIN Holding Minero, a diversified mining company with operations and projects in Chile and was most recently the General Manager Mine Operations at BHP`s Escondida Mine in Chile. Prior to that, he was Executive Director for Antofagasta International, leading business development and exploration, CEO of an Antofagasta PLC JV (Twin Metals- Minnesota) and General Manager of Antofagasta PLC’s El Tesoro mine in Chile. He has a Mining Engineering degree from Universidad de Chile and Executive-MBA from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile.

The Board believes that “Juan Andres is an excellent fit to the board that will focus his efforts on the future of the Company and achieving its long-term goals.”

Mr. Ferrari stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Rassmuss for his strong leadership and significant contribution during his time as President to Tintina Mines. During his term, he was instrumental in transforming the company into a solid growth platform. Tintina would like to wish Juan Enrique success in all of his future endeavors.”

About Tintina

Tintina is a Canadian-based company with over twenty years of experience in the junior mining industry. Tintina currently owns two main properties, both of which are located in Yukon. The common shares of Tintina are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “TTS”.

