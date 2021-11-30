Uxin Announces Inclusion in MSCI Global Small Cap Index

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it will be included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index - China Index, effective after the U.S. market close on November 30, 2021.



Mr. John Lin, Chief Financial Officer of Uxin, commented, “Uxin’s inclusion in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index - China Index represents another key milestone, and a strong testament to the success of our business transformation into an inventory-owning model since last year. Uxin was the first Chinese used vehicle company to be publicly listed in the U.S. Over the past decade since our inception, our unwavering passion and laser-focused mission has been to empower people to easily purchase the car of their choice online. Our customer-centric practices continue to drive the optimization of our business model and we are committed to innovate and provide the best products and services that have made us who we are today. This milestone also reflects the confidence of investors in the Company’s long term growth strategy and solid nationwide leadership. We thank all our shareholders for their continued support and we will continue to operate the business responsibly and sustainably to deliver long term value to all shareholders.”

With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. The MSCI Global Small Cap Index - China Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is comprised of 254 constituents, and represents approximately 14% of the China equity universe(1). MSCI indexes are among the most respected and widely used benchmarks in the financial industry. The MSCI China Index is also a widely referenced benchmark among institutional investors.

(1) Source: MSCI data

About Uxin

Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) is a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China. With its offerings of high-quality used cars and best-in-class purchasing services, Uxin’s mission is to enable people to buy the car of their choice online. Uxin’s one-stop online shopping mall provides consumers with a nationwide selection of value-for-money used cars, various value-added products and services as well as comprehensive aftersales services. Its online sales consultants offer professional consulting to facilitate a convenient and efficient car purchase for consumers in a timely fashion. Its comprehensive fulfillment network supports nationwide logistics and delivery as well as title transfers between different cities across China so as to fulfill these online transactions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Uxin’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Uxin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.



For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Joyce Tang

Tel: +86 10 5691-6765

Email: ir@xin.com

Eric Yuan

Christensen

Tel: +86 10 5900 1548

Email: uxin@christensenir.com



