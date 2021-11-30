Notice on Public Offering of Subordinated Bonds of AS Inbank

Estonian English

AS Inbank (hereinafter Inbank) hereby announces a public offering of Inbank subordinated bonds (hereinafter Offering). The Offering is conducted on the basis of the base prospectus approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (hereinafter FSA) on 29 November 2021 that has been published on the date of this announcement on the web pages of Inbank and the FSA (hereinafter Prospectus), and the final terms of the bonds. The public offering of the unsecured subordinated bonds will be carried out only in Estonia and not in any other jurisdiction.



Main terms of the Offering

Inbank offers publicly 12,000 subordinated bonds ”EUR 5.50 Inbank subordinated bond 21-2031” with the maturity date 15 December 2031 and fixed interest rate of 5.5% per annum payable quarterly. In case of oversubscription of the bonds, Inbank has the right to increase the volume of the Offering by up to 6,000 additional bonds, as a result of which the total number of the bonds offered in the course of the public offering may be up to 18,000. The subordinated bonds are offered at a price of EUR 1,000 per one bond. Subordinated bonds are registered in Nasdaq CSD SE under ISIN code EE3300002302.

The subscription period for the bonds starts on 30 November 2021 at 10:00 and will end on 9 December 2021 at 16:00. The offering will be targeted to all retail and institutional investors in Estonia.

A subordinated bond represents an unsecured debt obligation of Inbank before the investor. The subordination of the bonds means that upon the liquidation or bankruptcy of Inbank, all claims arising from the subordinated bonds shall fall due and shall be satisfied only after the full satisfaction of all unsubordinated recognised claims in accordance with the applicable law.

Detailed information is available in the Prospectus and in the summary of the Prospectus.

Timetable of the Offering

30 November 2021 at 10:00 Subscription period starts 9 December 2021 at 16:00 Subscription period ends On or about 13 December 2021 Disclosing results of the Offering 15 December 2021 Settlement of the Offering On our about 16 December 2021 Expected listing of the subordinated bonds and admission to trading on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



Submitting subscription undertakings



In order to subscribe for the subordinated bonds, an investor has to submit during the subscription period to the custodian who holds the investor’s securities account opened at Nasdaq CSD SE a subscription undertaking, which has to contain the following data:

Owner of the securities account: Name of the investor who submitted the subscription undertaking Securities account: Number of the investor’s securities account Custodian: Name of the investor’s custodian Security: EUR 5.50 Inbank subordinated bond 21-2031 ISIN code: EE3300002302 Amount of securities: The number of bonds determined by the investor Price (per bond): EUR 1,000 Transaction amount: The number of bonds for which the investor wishes to subscribe multiplied by the offer price Counterparty: AS Inbank Securities account of counterparty: 99102014361 Custodian of the counterparty: AS LHV Pank Value date of the transaction: 15 December 2021 Type of transaction: “subscription” Type of settlement: “delivery versus payment”



Listing and admission to trading of subordinated bonds

Inbank intends to submit an application to Nasdaq Tallinn AS for the listing and admission to trading of the subordinated bonds on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The expected date of listing and admission to trading is on or about 16 December 2021.

While every effort will be made and due care will be taken in order to ensure the listing and the admission to trading of the subordinated bonds, Inbank cannot ensure that the subordinated bonds will be listed and admitted to trading.

Availability of the Prospectus and final terms of the bonds

Inbank Prospectus and the final terms of the first series of bonds together with a summary have been published and can be obtained in electronic format from Inbank’s website https://inbank.ee/en/bonds and from the website of the Financial Supervision Authority www.fi.ee. Additionally, the Prospectus and the final terms of the first series of bonds together with a summary are available through the information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Before investing in Inbank’s subordinated bonds we kindly ask you to acquaint yourself with the Prospectus, its annexes, the final terms of the first series of bonds and the summary in full and if necessary, consult with an expert.

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland and Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,500 active partners and 743,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:



Merit Arva

AS Inbank

Head of Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550

Important information

This notice is an advertisement for securities within the meaning of Regulation No 2017/1129/EU of 14 June 2017 of the European Parliament and of the Council European Parliament and does not constitute an offer to sell subordinated bonds or invitation to subscribe to subordinated bonds. An offer to subscribe to subordinated bonds should be made and each investor should make any decision to invest in the bonds only on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus and the final terms of the first series of bonds and if necessary, consult with an expert. The approval of a Prospectus by the Financial Supervision Authority is not considered to be a recommendation for subordinated bonds.

The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published, distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, or in any other country or circumstance where publication, sharing or transmission would be unlawful. Subordinated bonds will be publicly offered only in the Republic of Estonia and the sale or offer of the bonds shall not take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law.

