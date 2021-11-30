What’s Behind HeroesTD - The Next Unicorn GameFi Project After Axie Infinity?

GA, USA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madiad LLC, HTD – the main token of the blockchain-game HeroesTD hit an all-time high (ATH) of $12 right after the IDO launch.

On November 28, 2021, HTD public distribution was successfully launched on BSC Station, Kaistarter, Launchzone, MEXC, ONUS, and HeroesTD DApp. With the surprising ATH, 200 times higher than the IDO price, the project’s market capitalization reached a desirable number of $6 billion. The public sale attracted great attention from gamer and crypto communities worldwide and marked a milestone for the GameFi project.

After the development of Axie Infinity, international investors have become more and more interested in GameFi projects due to their promising potential. With the aim of creating a virtual world where players can both entertain and earn profits, inheriting the attainment of preceding projects, HeroesTD is expected to be a unicorn in blockchain gaming. The recent IDO is a testament to the HTD craze when all the public sale slots were distributed to users in just a few seconds. Outstandingly, HTD reached an extremely impressive ATH, exceeding expectations. Now the international community is eager for the official release of the game in the first quarter of 2022 to experience an appealing Play-to-Earn game.

The HeroesTD project is dedicated by CG Studio, a team working in developing mobile games and blockchain technology for over ten years. CG Studio was founded in 2013 as VGames and has introduced its products on multiple platforms, i.e: Android, iOS, Winphone, Html5, etc. Some of the popular titles include GunGun Online and Chess TD. As blockchain gets mature, they started to integrate the technology into their products, pioneering in creating new exciting challenges and fun for users every day.

HeroesTD is created with the vision to open a playground where everyone can play and enjoy, share with their friends, and also be able to earn something worth their time investment. With the first glorious achievements, HeroesTD will soon become the next trend booming in the market.

Learn more about HeroesTD at:

Website: https://heroestd.io/

Docs: https://docs.heroestd.io/

Contact information: info@madiad.com

