Agillic Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Claus Boysen

Announcement no. 18 2021

Chang. board/management/certified advisors





Copenhagen – 30 November 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC), today announced the appointment of Claus Boysen as chief financial officer (CFO), effective 1 March 2022.



Claus Boysen will assume the CFO role from Agillic’s interim CFO Carit Jacques Andersen. Claus will report to Agillic’s CEO Emre Gürsoy and will oversee Agillic’s financial strategy, financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, business operations and pricing, internal audit, procurement, tax, and treasury functions. Claus will also work closely with Emre Gürsoy on investor relations.

Claus joins Agillic from WorldTicket, where he has been CFO since 2018. His previous experience covers a broad spectrum of competencies, in global strategy, financial planning and operations, M&A, post-merger integration, raising capital through listing of high-yield bonds, and listings on First North Stockholm.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic, comments:

“I am delighted to announce that Claus Boysen will join Agillic as CFO and be a part of our executive leadership team. Claus has many years of experience in the technology industry and his extensive expertise in finance, operations and global financial strategy make him the ideal choice to drive Agillic’s continued growth and profitability. I am certain that Claus will be a strong contributor to our Reboot 2.1 business strategy execution in the new year and will work closely with me and the teams on new growth initiatives.”

Emre Gürsoy also added, “I’d like to thank Carit Jacques Andersen for his dedication and hard work so far as interim CFO. I am also looking forward to continuing our close partnership with Carit until Claus joins to us in March next year, and beyond that point to complete a smooth transition.”

Claus Boysen, incoming CFO of Agillic comments:

“Agillic has proven its solid business model and have communicated and delivered clear ambitious goals for its investors, customers and employees with strategy “Reboot 2.1”. I look forward to joining Agillic and supporting the company and the management team to fulfil the growth plans. I feel privileged to become a part of a strong team and believe Agillic can benefit from my broad international experience from various SaaS companies and different industries”.

For further information, please contact:



Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Carit Jacques Andersen, Interim CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 20 23 09 70

carit.andersen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF

Gammel Strand 40, 2., 1202 København K, Denmark

+ 45 20 72 02 00

jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in Malmö, Berlin, London and Prague as well as development units in Kiev and Cluj-Napoca. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 22 October 2021.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22, 2. – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark.





Attachment