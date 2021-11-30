Abrasives Market to Hit USD 58,363.7 Million by 2028 | Abrasives Industry Share, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a study by Fortune Business Insights™, the global abrasives market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 58,363.7 million by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, is attributable to the increasing product demand from the construction industry worldwide.





List of Companies Profiled in the Global Abrasives Market are:

The 3M Company (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain (U.S.)

Krebs & Riedel (Germany)

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Fujimi Incorporated (Japan)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Carborundum Universal Limited (India)

NIPPON RESIBON CORPORATION (Japan)

KWH Mirka (Finland)

NORITAKE CO., LIMITED (Japan)

Other Key Players





Market Segmentation:

Based on material, the abrasives industry is divided into natural and synthetic. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into bonded, coated, and super. Moreover, based on application, the market is segregated into automotive, electrical & electronics, metal fabrication, machinery, and others.

Based on application, the metal fabrication segment is expected to hold the largest global abrasives market share owing to the increasing product’s demand for metal cutting, bending, and assembling processes across the globe. The segment held a share of about 17.0% in terms of revenue of the market in 2020.

Finally, on the basis of region the market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.





What does the Report Provide?

The global market for abrasives report provides in-depth analysis of the market and focuses on crucial aspects such as leading companies, applications, and types. Also, the report provides qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends and highlights vital industry developments. Additionally, the report encompasses various factors that have contributed to the growth of the market by adopting several research methodologies during the forecast period.





DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Construction Sector to Promote Growth

The rapid-paced urbanization that has led to the significant development of smart cities is driving the construction industry across the globe. As per the report by the United Nations, around 68% of the global population is expected to reside in urban areas by 2030. The growing adoption of abrasives to form sand papers, cut off wheels, honing stones, and grinding wheels is likely to favor the growth of the market. Moreover, adoption of advanced technologies in industries and the high utilization of precision tools is expected to contribute to the global abrasives market growth in the forthcoming years.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing demand for metal fabrication and machinery businesses in countries such as China in the region. Asia-Pacific stood at USD 15,113.4 million in 2020.

Latin America – The market in the region is expected to experience substantial growth backed by the rising aerospace, automotive, and construction sector in countries such as Argentina and Brazil.

North America – The region is expected to showcase exponential growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as rapid-paced growth in the machine part and precision tool manufacturing industries that is likely to propel the demand for abrasives in the region between 2021 and 2028.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Contract Signing by Key Players to Expand Their Product Portfolio & Boost Sales Revenue

The market comprises small, medium, and large companies that are striving to maintain their presence by signing lucrative contracts with several private agencies to expand their product portfolio. Moreover, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their stronghold in the highly competitive global marketplace. For instance, in December 2020, Nippon Paint India announced the expansion of its automotive business production line to offer optimum quality end-to-end solutions. Therefore, such strategies adopted by the companies to maintain their footprint is expected to bode well in the forthcoming years.





Key Industry Development:

September 2020 – Rust-Oleum, a leading subsidiary of PRM International Inc., announced the acquisition of Ali Industries LLC, a leading manufacturer of sandpaper. The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed and RPM is expected to benefit from the annual net turnover of USD 75 million of Ali Industries.





