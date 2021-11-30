Judi Beachum Joins Ovation Fertility as Vice President, Human Resources

Nashville, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility is pleased to announce the addition of Judi Beachum to its senior leadership team. As vice president, human resources, Beachum will be responsible for leading Ovation’s human resources operations, bringing valuable expertise in culture definition, recognition, mergers and acquisitions, executive and management development, succession planning, identifying future leaders, recruiting, compensation, benefits, employee relations, and compliance with labor laws.

“Judi’s extensive experience in healthcare human resources is a great fit for Ovation’s needs,” says Paul Kappelman, Ovation chief executive officer. “We are a rapidly growing, nationwide company with a diverse employee base serving patients and physicians in multiple markets. Judi has the experience and talent we need to support our existing employee base as well as our future growth. We are delighted she has chosen to join us in our mission to deliver the best possible IVF and fertility care services to people who need them to grow their families.”

Beachum comes to Ovation after serving in HR leadership roles since 1999. She has a wealth of experience leading human resources operations for a diverse range of healthcare organizations, including Tennessee Oncology, HCA, St. Thomas Health Systems, Pierian Biosciences and MedCore Medical Group. She has also provided consulting and executive placement services through her own business, Abundant Resources, founded in 2007.

“As a parent whose life has been immeasurably enriched by fertility treatment, joining Ovation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work in a field of medicine that I am passionate about,” Beachum says. “This is my opportunity to help improve the lives of people who work in a specialty that has improved my life in so many ways. This feels like coming full circle for me. I will get the chance for my passion to play out in a way that helps me realize my own goals, while supporting a company that is making a positive difference in people’s lives.”

A member of the national and local Society of Human Resources Management for her entire career, Beachum completed her Bachelor of Science degree at University of Tennessee at Martin, followed by her Master of Arts degree in industrial and organizational psychology at Middle Tennessee State University.

Learn more about Ovation and Judi Beachum at www.OvationFertility.com.

