DNA Plc's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2022

English Finnish

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 November 2021, 10:00 am EET

In 2022, DNA will publish its financial statements, semi-annual report and business reviews sent as press releases as follows:

2 February 2022: Financial statements bulletin for 2021

3 May 2022: January-March 2022 business review as press release

19 July 2022: Half year (January-June) 2022 financial report

26 October 2022: January-September 2022 business review as press release

DNA’s electronic annual report, which contains the complete Financial Statements 2021, will be published at the latest during the week starting from 7 March 2022 (week 10/2022).

DNA's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 24 March 2022.

Further information:

Maria Strömberg, CFO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 044 3270, maria.stromberg@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi