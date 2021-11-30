TAAT™ Sponsoring WallStreetBets’ “To The Moon” Party in Miami on November 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that it has been approved as a sponsor of “To The Moon”, an invitation-only networking event and immersive art exhibit being held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Miami, hosted by WallStreetBets (“WSB”). In January 2021, WSB rose to prominence as an online investor community after it was discovered to have been instrumental to a number of remarkable developments in the capital markets1. Over approximately ten years, WSB’s user base on the Reddit social community has grown to more than 11.2 million members2 including Keith Gill, whose research into publicly traded video game retailing giant GameStop made headlines globally at the beginning of 2021. It was later discovered that Mr. Gill mentioned the U.S. ticker symbol of TAAT™ in a selection of his handwritten notes that appeared in an interview published by the Wall Street Journal3, which led to Forbes contributor Amanda Siebert profiling TAAT™ in a February 3, 2021 feature4. As the relationship between TAAT™ and WSB evolved over the course of 2021, an agreement was formed for TAAT™ to sponsor WSB’s “To The Moon” event, where the Company will have an active marketing team presence among a group of approximately 400 attendees.



The WSB “To The Moon” event will take place at a rooftop venue in the South Beach area of Miami, Florida, and will begin with a one-hour live auction of non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”). Following the live auction, at 7:00 pm EST the live art experience Token Mischief: What is Real & What is Art? will begin along with live music, as well as food stations and an open bar for the enjoyment of attendees. As a sponsor of the event, TAAT™ is to distribute promotional goods as well as packs of TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol for attendees aged 21+ who are current smokers. Eligibility for admission is generally limited to holders of the WSB Diamond Pass NFT, with “General Admission” opportunities subject to ticket availability. Please refer to the following web page for more information: https://wsbparties.com/

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Online communities such as WSB have been a major catalyst in democratizing the world of retail investing, as they allow for open-ended discussions to be had so that investment opportunities can be analyzed conversationally from the layperson’s perspective. After it was discovered that our U.S. ticker symbol ‘TOBAF’ (OTCQX) was written on the notepad of Keith Gill, one of WSB’s most prominent personalities, interest in TAAT™ from the WSB community picked right up. It is clear that our value proposition is attractive to WSB’s members, who very actively seek out unique investments with long-term potential for prosperity. We are thrilled to be a sponsor of WSB’s ‘To The Moon’ event in Miami, and I believe we will be able to enrich our presence within the community through our sponsorship and attendance of this prestigious event.”

Wall Street Bets Founder Jaime Rogozinski added, "I'm very impressed with TAAT™ and what they're doing. They're coming into a market dominated by large, well-established tobacco companies and turning it upside down. Their innovative approach is disrupting the status quo, and the market appears to be rewarding them. Within six months of listing, TAAT™ was added to the Canadian Securities Exchange's Composite index as well as its CSE25 subset as one of the 25 largest Composite firms by market capitalization. Industries are changing at record pace these days, and it's clear to me that tobacco is next on the chopping block. As such, I am happy to see TAAT™ is leading the charge in reshaping the market. I will personally be looking forward to hosting an unscripted live interview with the TAAT™ management team in the coming weeks, which we believe will be of interest to our loyal WallStreetBets followers."

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

