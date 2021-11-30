Hywin Wealth and VP Bank to Launch Joint Report on Private Markets in Asia

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", “Hywin”, or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today announced that it will launch a joint report on private markets in Asia early next year, together with Liechtenstein-based VP Bank Ltd, and WealthBriefingAsia.



This landmark study is intended to guide high net worth individual investors as they seek outperformance and diversification in today’s challenging macro environment through participation in the private markets. The report will provide insights for investors, intermediary institutions, and the investee organizations themselves.

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, global AUM in the private markets rose 5.2% to an all-time high of US$7.4 trillion in the second half of 2020, according to a report from McKinsey. And yet, investors in Asia tend to face challenges unique to the region, such as lack of access to and understanding of the private markets. Hywin’s forthcoming report will indicate how to source the right opportunities, as well as evaluate and execute on them. It will also discuss the crucial role that wealth managers can play in helping clients navigate the sector.

More specifically, the report will explore the following topics:

Strength of demand for private deals and the investment objectives fueling it

Which sectors, regions and strategies investors favor

How much investors are committing to the private markets and the level of returns they hope to achieve

Investor demographics, sorted by region, age, gender and wealth profile

The barriers that curtail access to the private markets



“We see private markets as a burgeoning universe in Asia, and we are increasingly active in this space through our growing asset management business and leveraging the resources of our partners including VP Bank,” said Hywin Wealth CEO Madame Wang Dian. “This joint report aligns well with our growth initiatives, and also addresses the demands and needs of our high net worth individual clients.”

This report is a continuation of the research partnership between Hywin Wealth, VP Bank and WealthBriefingAsia, who collaborated in 2020 to launch the report: Winning Women in Asia-Pacific: Insights for wealth managers direct from female clients. This particular report explored wealth management and entrepreneurial trends amongst the female client segment. Hywin Wealth is dedicated to providing industry-leading insights that can serve as a guide for both high net worth individual clients in China and the global wealth management industry.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focused on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, and other comprehensive financial services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com .

