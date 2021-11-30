Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Markets Report, 2020-2021 & 2030 with Profiles of 100 Companies & their Collaborations

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transdermal Drug Delivery - Technologies, Markets, and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for transdermal drug delivery is analyzed according to technologies and therapeutic areas from 2020 to 2030. This market is analyzed according to geographical regions as well.

This report deals with transdermal drug delivery - an approach used to deliver drugs through the skin for therapeutic use as an alternative to oral, intravascular, subcutaneous and transmucosal routes.

Various transdermal drug delivery technologies are described including the use of suitable formulations, carriers and penetration enhancers. The most commonly used transdermal system is the skin patch using various types of technologies. Nanoparticles as well as the use of physical agents to facilitate transcutaneous drug delivery is described.

Microneedle and needleless technologies are also described. Transdermal technologies may be applied for several categories of pharmaceuticals used for the treatment of disorders of the skin or for the systemic effect to treat diseases of other organs.

Several transdermal products and applications include hormone replacement therapy, contraception, management of pain, angina pectoris, smoking cessation and neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease.

Markets for Transdermal Drug Delivery

Global markets for drug delivery

Geographical distribution of transdermal drug delivery markets

Emerging transdermal drug delivery markets in Asia

Transdermal technology markets in therapeutic areas

Angina pectoris

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Erectile dysfunction

Hypertension

Osteoporosis

Pain therapeutics

Parkinson's disease

Smoking cessation

Transdermal hormone replacement therapy for menopause

Transdermal testosterone replacement therapy for hypogonadism in the male

Transdermal contraceptive market

Markets according to transdermal technologies

Markets for microneedle-based transdermal drug delivery

Marketing strategies for transdermal drug delivery

Marketing advantages of transdermal drug delivery

Unmet needs in transdermal drug delivery

Regulatory aspects that affect transdermal drug delivery markets

Future prospects of transdermal drug delivery

Growth of new technologies used in transdermal drug delivery

Prospects of transdermal delivery for drugs coming off patents

Transdermal delivery of biologicals

Transdermal delivery of cosmetics

