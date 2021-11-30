Global Biomarkers Market Research Report 2021

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarkers - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes different types of biomarkers and their discovery using various "-omics" technologies such as proteomics and metabolomics. Molecular diagnostics technologies are used for the discovery of biomarkers and new tests are also based on biomarkers.

This report follows the broad definition of a biomarker as a characteristic that can be objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biological or pathogenic processes as well as pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention. Tests based on biomarkers have been around for more than half a century, but interest in their application for diagnostics and drug discovery as well as the development has increased remarkably since the beginning of the 21st century.



Currently, the most important applications of biomarkers are in drug discovery and development. The role of biomarkers in various therapeutic areas particularly cancer, cardiovascular diseases and disorders of the central nervous system, is described. Biomarkers are useful not only for the diagnosis of some of these diseases but also for understanding the pathomechanism as well as a basis for the development of therapeutics.



Biomarkers will facilitate the combination of therapeutics with diagnostics and will thus play an important role in the development of personalized medicine. Biomarkers play a role in the use of pharmacogenetics, pharmacogenomics, and pharmacoproteomics for the development of personalized medicine.



Many of the regulatory issues concerning biomarkers are related to genomics, proteomics, molecular diagnostics, and pharmacogenomics/pharmacogenetics. Validation of biomarkers and their role in clinical trials are discussed.



Biomarker markets are estimated from 2020 to 2030 according to share of markets for various technologies and applications: proteomics, metabolomics, molecular diagnostics, drug discovery, clinical trials, and bioinformatics. Market values are further split according to therapeutic applications and major geographical areas. Unfulfilled needs in biomarkers are identified as well as the drivers for biomarker markets. Challenges facing the biomarker industry and strategies for developing biomarker markets are discussed.



A large number of companies with varying technical backgrounds are involved in biomarkers and 300+ of these are profiled in part 2 of the report with classification into various categories. These also include major pharmaceutical companies.

Markets for Biomarkers

Biomarker markets according to technologies/applications

Markets for protein biomarkers

Biomarker market relevant to drug discovery and development

Proteomic biomarker-based drug discovery

Biomarker market relevant to epigenetics

Biomarker market relevant to bioinformatics

Biomarker markets according to therapeutic areas

Markets for cancer biomarkers

Geographical distribution of biomarker markets

Drivers for the growth of markets for biomarkers

Biomarker patents

Factors that enhance the value of biomarker IP

US policy on patenting relevant to biomarkers

US legal decisions on gene patenting

Strategies for developing biomarker markets

Utilization of biomarker research in academic laboratories.

Biomarker discovery at pharmaceutical companies

Industrial-academic collaborations in biomarkers

Unfulfilled needs in biomarkers

Challenges facing the biomarker industry

Application of biomarkers in healthcare

Applications of biomarkers beyond healthcare

Combating bioterrorism

Biomarkers for monitoring human exposure to environmental toxins

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Technologies & Applications

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Technologies for Discovery of Biomarkers

3. Biomarkers and Molecular Diagnostics

4. Biomarkers for Drug Discovery & Development

5. Role of Biomarkers in Healthcare

6. Biomarkers in Metabolic Disorders

7. Biomarkers in Immune Disorders

8. Biomarkers of Musculoskeletal Disorders

9. Biomarkers of Infectious Diseases

10. Biomarkers of Genetic Disorders

11. Biomarkers of Aging

12. Nutritional Biomarkers

13. Biomarkers of Cancer

14. Biomarkers of Disorders of the Nervous System

15. Biomarkers of Cardiovascular Disorders

16. Biomarkers of Pulmonary Diseases

17. Biomarkers in Gynecology and Obstetrics

18. Biomarkers & Personalized Medicine

19. Biomarkers and Regulatory issues

20. References

Part II: Markets & Companies

21. Markets for Biomarkers

22. Companies

