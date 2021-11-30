Global Nanobiotechnology Market Research Report 2021

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanobiotechnologies - Applications, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report starts with an introduction to various techniques and materials that are relevant to nanobiotechnology. It includes some of the physical forms of energy such as nanolasers.

Some of the technologies are scaling down such as microfluidics to nanofluidic biochips and others are constructions from the bottom up. Application in life sciences research, particularly at the cell level sets the stage for the role of nanobiotechnology in healthcare in subsequent chapters.

Nanotechnology is the creation and utilization of materials, devices, and systems through the control of matter on the nanometer-length scale (a nanometer is one-billionth of a meter. Nanobiotechnology, an integration of physical sciences, molecular engineering, biology, chemistry and biotechnology holds the considerable promise of advances in pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

Some of the earliest applications are in molecular diagnostics. Nanoparticles, particularly quantum dots, are playing important roles. In-vitro diagnostics, does not have any of the safety concerns associated with the fate of nanoparticles introduced into the human body. Numerous nanodevices and nanosystems for sequencing single molecules of DNA are feasible. Various nanodiagnostics that has been reviewed will improve the sensitivity and extend the present limits of molecular diagnostics.



The increasing use of nanobiotechnology by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is anticipated. Nanotechnology will be applied at all stages of drug development - from formulations for optimal delivery to diagnostic applications in clinical trials. Many of the assays based on nanobiotechnology will enable high-throughput screening. Some of nanostructures such as fullerenes are themselves, drug candidates, as they allow precise grafting of active chemical groups in three-dimensional orientations.

The most important pharmaceutical applications are in drug delivery. Apart from offering a solution to solubility problems, nanobiotechnology provides and intracellular delivery possibilities. Skin penetration is improved in transdermal drug delivery. A particularly effective application is as nonviral gene therapy vectors. Nanotechnology has the potential to provide controlled release devices with autonomous operation guided by the needs.



Nanomedicine is now within the realm of reality starting with nanodiagnostics and drug delivery facilitated by nanobiotechnology. Miniature devices such as nanorobots could carry out integrated diagnosis and therapy by refined and minimally invasive procedures, nanosurgery, as an alternative to crude surgery. Applications of nanobiotechnology are described according to various therapeutic systems.

Nanotechnology will markedly improve the implants and tissue engineering approaches as well. Of the over 1,000 clinical trials of nanomedicines, approximately 100 are selected and tabulated in major therapeutic areas. Other applications such as for the management of biological warfare injuries and poisoning are included. The contribution of nanobiotechnology to nutrition and public health such as the supply of purified water is also included.



There is some concern about the safety of nanoparticles introduced in the human body and released into the environment. Research is underway to address these issues. As yet there are no FDA directives to regulate nanobiotechnology but as products are ready to enter the market, these are expected to be in place.



Future nanobiotechnology markets are calculated on the basis of the background markets in the areas of application and the share of this market by new technologies and state of development at any given year in the future. This is based on a comprehensive and thorough review of the current status of nanobiotechnology, research work in progress and anticipated progress.

There is a definite indication of large growth of the market but it will be uneven and cannot be plotted as a steady growth curve. Marketing estimates are given according to areas of application, technologies and geographical distribution starting with 2020. The largest expansion is expected between the years 2025 and 2030.



Profiles of 253 companies, out of over 500 involved in this area, are included in the last chapter along with their 185 collaborations. The report is supplemented with 51 Tables, 32 figures and 800 references to the literature.

Nanobiotechnology Markets

Introduction

Markets according to areas of applications

Markets for nanomedicine

Markets for nanodiagnostics

Markets for biochips/microarrays

Imaging agents

Pharmaceuticals.

Role of nanobiotechnology in drug delivery market

Nanobiotechnology in life sciences research market

Markets according to technologies

Markets for nanomaterials

Markets for biomedical nanodevices

Markets for nanosensors

Markets for nanotools

Geographical distribution of markets

Nanobiotechnology in the US

Nanobiotechnology in the European Union

Nano2Life

European Technology Platform on NanoMedicine

Nanobiotechnology in Australia

Nanobiotechnology in Asia

Japan

South Korea

China

Taiwan

India

Nanobiotechnology in Russia

Nanobiotechnology in the developing world

Venture capital investment in nanotechnology

Big pharma and nanotechnology

Impact of nanobiotechnology on markets for current pharmaceuticals

Unmet needs in nanobiotechnology

Drivers for the development of nanobiotechnology markets

Strategies for developing markets for nanobiotechnology

Collaborations of the industry with academic research centers

Collaborations of pharmaceutical and nanotechnology companies

Collaboration of chemical industry and the government

Cost-benefit of nanotechnology-based drug delivery

Education of healthcare professionals

Education of the public

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Nanotechnologies

3. Nanotechnologies for Basic Research Relevant to Medicine

4. Nanomolecular Diagnostics

5. Nanopharmaceuticals

6. Role of Nanotechnology in Biological Therapies

7. Nanodevices & Techniques for Clinical Applications

8. Nanooncology

9. Nanoneurology

10. Nanocardiology

11. Nanopulmonology

12. Nanoorthopedics

13. Nanoophthalmology

14. Nanomicrobiology

15. Miscellaneous Healthcare Applications of Nanobiotechnology

16. Nanobiotechnology and Personalized Medicine

17. Nanotoxicology

18. Ethical and Regulatory Aspects of Nanomedicine

19. Research and Future of Nanomedicine

20. Nanobiotechnology Markets

21. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7n4830