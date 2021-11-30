MarketsandMarkets estimates the global management decision market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5%

New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Management Decision Market by Software, Service, Deployment Type, Function, Organization Size, Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05362652/?utm_source=GNW

These factors are driving the demand for management decision.



The COVID-19 Impact on the global management decision market

The pandemic has had a positive impact on the management decision market.The COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of remote work environments have created new complex barriers for businesses to overcome.



The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need for companies in the various sector to implement digital technologies and harness the power of management decision software solutions and services for improving their quality of decision making and create consistency, thereby supporting tactical and strategic decisions within organizations.



The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment for management decision market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to the need of deployment and integration, support and maintenance, and consulting services for ensuring smooth functioning of business decision management software solutions.These services help in enhancing business agility with improved and intelligent decision-making capabilities and support.



The services ensure compliance standards by providing explainable decision tree-based strategies that better meet the organization’s goals and constraints, built using powerful and interpretable optimization models and frameworks.Enterprises need active support from skilled professionals to minimize their management decision software downtime during the pre-and post-installation of solutions.



These services provide the support needed to uphold the efficiency of business processes, increase enterprise growth, and reduce unwanted IT expenses.



Energy and utilities industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2021

Energy and utilities is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of advanced technologies and services in terms of the management decision market. Management decision software provides a next-generation advanced analytics platform that can help any business operating within the energy and utility lifecycle transform capabilities such as demand and load forecasting, energy pricing and analysis, customer onboarding and lifecycle management, and internal operations such as predictive maintenance (AI/ML).



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.In addition, the IT spending across organizations in the region is gradually increasing, which is projected to lead to a surge in the adoption of management decision software and services.



China, Japan, and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) are the leading countries in terms of the adoption of management decision software and services in the region.While the expenditure on technology solutions in APAC has increased, a setback is witnessed due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic makes it more urgent for business leaders across APAC to increase their rate of cloud adoption and digital transformation. Also, the current pandemic has forced the government and public sector across APAC to shift toward digital innovation and meet regulatory compliance standards, which is driving huge market opportunities for management decision vendors.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the management decision market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.



The report segments the global management decision market by component into two categories: software and services.By function, the management decision market is divided into three major categories: credit risk management, collection management, and customer experience management.



By vertical, the management decision market has been classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, government, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and others (education, and media and entertainment). By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall management decision market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and COVID-19 impact.

