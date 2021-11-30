Private Tutoring Market to hit USD 140 BN by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The private tutoring market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 140 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . Increasing investments in the education sector is likely to drive the industry demand.

The increasing penetration of smartphones is boosting the adoption of online private tutoring services. Online private tutoring enables market players to provide smart solutions for remote learning with minimal geographical location barriers. The players are offering various courses to learn new tools used in various domains including data science, machine learning, digital marketing, and many more. Private tutoring helps an individual to learn new skills through a cutting-edge curriculum designed with structured guidance. Furthermore, capstone projects involving real-world data sets with virtual labs for hands-on learning are offered by private tutoring service providers.

Increasing investments in the education sector and high number of foreign students studying in Europe are spurring the regional private tutoring market. The government is augmenting investments in education and training through Erasmus+, the European Social Fund, and the European Regional Development Fund. This factor, in turn, is encouraging market players to offer customized tutoring courses for students. Further, private tutoring service providers are collaborating with in-house teams in schools, colleges, and organizations to develop new courses to create robust learning experiences. Market players including Pearson Plc offer various flexible & high-quality training courses for professional development and support, tools & resources for primary and secondary schools.

The private tutoring industry will witness growth owing to increasing competition among students to improve academic performance. Students are undertaking several courses from global teaching professionals to understand concepts effectively. Increased participation of subject matter experts and diversification of offered courses will aid market expansion.

Government initiatives to support the education sector are fueling the private tutoring market growth . For instance, in April 2020, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) established a financial aid system for higher education, which includes tuition fee reductions, exemptions, and scholarships.

The easy availability of online private tutoring courses will help market development. It enables learners to gain in-depth knowledge through advanced audio-visual effects that interactively deliver content.

The flexible payment model in the form of the subscriptions is driving the private tutoring market demand, specifically, in the developing countries. EMI based payment option and other benefits such as free extra sessions are some of the incentives that the players are offering to the students.

The test preparation courses for competitive exams to gain admissions in colleges and get jobs in various sectors is led by senior secondary and higher education students. Market players offer personalized courses for various exams by providing study materials & mock tests. This factor will, in turn, help students to understand the test pattern and focus on important concepts.

