The global polyethylene foams market is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0%

New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyethylene Foams Market by Type, Density, End-Use Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04622894/?utm_source=GNW

The growth in major industries is helping in growth of polyethylene foam market.



Volatility in raw material prices becoming a restraint in the development of polyethylene foam market.



Medical is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of polyethylene foam market.

Medical is the fastest-growing end-use application segment of the polyethylene foams market, in terms of volume.In the medical industry, all products need to be handled with intensive care.



XLPE foams are unique, closed-cell materials used widely to create medical packaging solutions.The XLPE foam is hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and latex-free and can also be used in operating rooms.



It has a cushion-like feeling, is water-resistant, and has the capability of being gamma-sterilized to be used with medical devices. It is extensively used in the medical device industry to package and protect surgical instruments, implants, and other surgical devices, and in both inside and outside of a sterile barrier system



Non-XLPE is the largest type of the polyethylene foam market.

Non-XLPE foam is also known as non-cross-linked polyethylene foam.Non-XLPE foam is easy to fabricate, and it is both non-abrasive and resilient.



This polyethylene foam provides excellent shock and vibration protection during product transport.It has good flotation properties and is also water-resistant for recreational and sporting applications.



It has good thermal insulation properties and has the added benefit of being recyclable. It is also a great alternative to more traditional types of packaging, such as corrugated paper.



APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for polyethylene foam market during the forecasted period.



APAC is the largest and fastest-growing polyethylene foam market.It is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value and volume both.



The market is expected to witness significant growth in protective packaging, automotive, and medical sectors in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The growth of these industries is influencing the growth of the polyethylene foam market.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 3 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 1 – 18%

• By Designation: Directors – 27%, C Level – 18%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: APAC – 45%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America – 9%, and Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are Armacell (Luxembourg), JSP (Japan), Sealed Air (US), Zotefoams PLC (UK), Recticel NV (Belgium), INOAC Corporation (Japan), Thermotec Pty Ltd. (Australia), Wisconsin foam products (US), DAFA A/S (Denmark), Palziv Inc. (Israel), Hira Industries LLC (UAE), Pregis LLC (US), Quality Foam Packaging, Inc. (US), Sanwa kako Co., Ltd. (Japan), Protac Inc. (Canada), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Sonoco Products Company (US), Rhyno Foam (India), Supreme Industries Limited (India), Plymouth Foam (US), Innovo Packaging Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD (Japan), Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the Polyethylene foam market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa), by Resin Type (Non-XLPE and XLPE), by density (LDPE AND HDPE), End-Use Industry (Protective packaging, automotive, medical, footwear, sports & recreational, building & construction, medical and others).The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the polyethylene foam market.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04622894/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________