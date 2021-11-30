Global Terminal Sterilization Services Market Report 2021-2028 - Growing Concerns to Contain Microbial Infections in Healthcare Facilities

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Terminal Sterilization Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2021" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global terminal sterilization services market size is expected to reach $18.97 billion by 2028



The industry is seeing massive growth in recent years due to factors such as an increase in the number of surgeries across the globe and rising cases of Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity for the accelerated growth during the forecast period.



Many services systems include ethylene oxide, moist heat, and irradiation type of sterilizing. Ethylene oxide is the most commonly used low-temperature sterilizing technique as they are well suited for many medical instruments and devices. Terminal sterilizing systems have applications in hospitals, clinical laboratories, and pharmaceutical industries.



Surgical procedures are increasing every year. It is estimated that more than 330 million surgical procedures are conducted globally every year. The increasing incidence of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic diseases are contributing to the growth of increased surgical procedures. In the United States alone, more than 157 million people are living with some form of chronic disease.



New sterilizing systems are arriving in the industry, which is expected to be adopted in the hospitals in the coming years. Companies are also in the process of acquisition to increase the portfolio of products. For instance, In January 2021, Cantel Medical was acquired by Steris for $4.6 billion. Cantel has a wide range of disinfectant products in their portfolio, which Steris will now offer.



Some of the key players operating in the global market include

Getinge Group

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Steris Plc

Belimed

Cantel Medical

3M

Sterigenics International LLC

TSO3

Matachana Group

Olympus Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources



4. Terminal Sterilization Services Market Insights

4.1. Terminal Sterilization Services - Industry snapshot

4.2. Terminal Sterilization Services Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Surge in COVID-19 cases

4.2.1.2. Growing concerns to contain microbial infections in the healthcare facilities

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Associated side effects

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Terminal Sterilization Services Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Terminal Sterilization Services Market Assessment by Product

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Terminal Sterilization Services Market, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Ethylene Oxide

5.4. Irradiation

5.5. Moist Heat Terminal Sterilization



6. Global Terminal Sterilization Services Market, by End-Use

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Terminal Sterilization Services Market, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Hospitals & Clinics

6.4. Pharma



7. Terminal Sterilization Services Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Terminal Sterilization Services Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4. Recent Development

