The silicon photonics market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 4.6 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.8%

Sensor to witness significant CAGR in silicon photonics market during the forecast period

Silicon photonic sensors are mainly used in applications such as military, defense, & aerospace; medical and life sciences; and others.In medical applications, photonics sensors are mainly used for different types of analysis, such as DNA, glucose, molecular, and cellular analysis.



Many developments have been observed in this area.For instance, Axela (Toronto, Canada) has developed the dotLab mX System with proprietary Diffractive Optics Technology (dot).



The biosensor chip is built in a plastic cartridge, including the sample delivery system and the bio-functionalization of the gratings with protein, DNA, and/or RNA. The company developed the software, chips, sensors, and reagents that measure the diffraction angle shift in a previously bio-functionalized grating due to a change in the surface bio-layer thickness by a specific binding event.



Photodetectors to have significant growth in silicon photonics component market during the forecast period.

Photodetectors are devices that convert light photons into current or voltage.Any device that uses the photoelectric effect to convert radiant energy into an electrical signal can be termed as a photodetector.



Detectors are mainly fabricated in silicon on insulator-, indium phosphide-, and gallium arsenide-based photonic integrated circuits (PICs). Different types of photodetectors are available in the market, depending on the application.



Telecommunication application to witness significant CAGR in silicon photonics market share during the forecast period

A variety of silicon photonics technology-powered equipment is adopted by the players in the telecom industry to meet the requirements of high data rates, high bandwidth, and long-haul transmission. Bandwidth-intensive products have the highest need for transceivers as optical transceivers are suitable for addressing the requirements of all telecommunication applications.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the silicon photonics market. Following is the breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 53 %, Tier 2 – 28%, and Tier 3 – 19%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 27%, Directors – 46%, and Others – 27%

• By Region: North America– 38%, Europe – 24%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 8%

The report profiles key players in the silicon photonics market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Cisco Systems (US), Intel (US), MACOM Technology (US), GlobalFoundries (US), NeoPhotonics (US), InPhi (US), II-VI (US), IBM (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Rockley Photonics (US), Mellanox Technologies (Israel), Sicoya (Germany), Lumentum Operations(US), RANOVUS (Canada), Broadcom (US), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), Molex (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Chiral Photonics (US), EFFECT Photonics (Netherlands), AIO Core (Japan), NKTPhotonics (Denmark), IPG Photonics (US), DAS Photonics (Spain) and TDK Corporations (Japan)



Research Coverage

This report segments the silicon photonics market by product, component, application, and geography.The report also describes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of this market.



Further, the report includes the value chain analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, trade analysis, ecosystem, technological trends, pricing analysis, key patents, standards and frameworks, and case studies/use cases.



