Global Ginseng Extracts Market Report 2021-2028: Increasing Acceptance Among Asian Population & Traditional Use Among Ethnic Population

The "Ginseng Extracts Market 2021-2028" report



The global ginseng extracts market size is expected to reach $43.07 million by 2028



The increasing number of chronic diseases owing to the increasing geriatric population and unhealthy lifestyle is the major driving factor behind the growth of the global market. The growing popularity of nutraceuticals and food supplements containing herbal and natural extracts is expected to further propel the growth of the global extracts market over the coming years.



The number of diabetic people living across the globe is estimated to be 463 million adults and it is expected to increase to 700 million, by 2045. China alone accounted for approximately 4.8 million cancer cases, almost a quarter of the newly diagnosed cancer cases across the globe. The increase in chronic diseases will increase the use of ginseng extracts.



Ginseng extracts as a nutraceutical and food supplement are becoming extremely popular in many countries. For instance, in a recent survey conducted in South Korea by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), it is found that nearly 69% use health functional foods and among them, red ginseng most produced and used product among people in the country. These increasing consumption of functional health foods will boost the growth of this industry in the region.



New product launch is one of the key strategies followed by industry players to maintain a competitive edge in the industry. For instance, In September 2020, CheongKwanJang launched Donginbi ginseng cosmetics on Amazon.com.

Similarly, PepsiCo launched Soulboost a sparkling water beverage that contains functional ingredients including panax ginseng and L-theanine, in May 2021.



The emergence of COVID-19 is expected to further drive the growth of the global industry due to its immunomodulatory properties that may be helpful in the fight against COVID-19.

Recently, in 2021, The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in Korea approved red ginseng as a great immunity booster and it will boost immunity against COVID-19. These factors favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Ginseng Extracts Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing acceptance among Asian population

Traditional use among ethnic population

Restraints and Challenges

High Prices

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Ginseng Extracts Market Industry trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Some of the crucial players operating in the global industry are

Koei Kogyo

RFI ingredient

Liuyang Naturalin Bio

Shanti Natural

Orkla Health

KGEC

Hangzhou Skyherb

Sinochem Pharmaceutical

Nino Biotech

Herbal Bioactives

Changsha Huir Biological-Tech

Baoji Herbest Bio-Tech

Scope of the Report

Ginseng Extracts, Form Outlook

Powder

Liquid

Ginseng Extracts, Application Outlook

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

Ginseng Extracts, Regional Outlook

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Austria

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

