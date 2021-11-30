The global particle size analysis market size is projected to reach USD 492 million by 2026 from USD 371 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%

New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology, Dispersion, Enduser - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829225/?utm_source=GNW

However, the heavy import duties on particle size analyzers in developing countries and limitations in particle characterization range are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The laser diffraction segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, Coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, and other technologies. The laser diffraction segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2020, driven by growing initiatives to create awareness about laser diffraction, increasing training conducted by companies, increasing R&D expenditure in the pharma and biotech sectors, and rising food safety concerns.



The dynamic imaging segment to hold a major share of the particle size analysis market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the imaging market is segmented into two major types—dynamic and static. Factors such as high-quality/resolution images, better image recognition, user-friendliness, individual sample measurement, and high-speed analysis are driving the growth of the dynamic imaging segment.



Europe to account for the second-largest share of the global market in 2020.

The particle size analysis industry is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global particle size analysis market in 2020.



Growing R&D activity, technological advancements, and conferences & events are the key factors driving market growth in the region. Moreover, government support to develop innovative technologies for the analysis of nanomaterials are playing a vital role in the growth of the particle size analysis industry in Europe.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–30%, Tier 2–42%, and Tier 3– 28%

• By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–76%, and Others–14%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–22%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%



The major players operating in the global particle size analysis market include Malvern Panalytical Ltd. (UK), HORIBA (Japan), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Anton Paar GmbH (Austria), Aimsizer (China), Bettersize Instruments Ltd. (China), Brookhaven Instruments (US), Fritsch GmbH (Germany), LS Instruments (Switzerland), METLLER TOLEDO (US), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), Microtrac Retsch GmbH (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Sympatec GmbH (Germany), and TSI (US), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the particle size analysis market based on technology, dispersion type, end user, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the particle size analysis market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the particle size analysis market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the particle size analysis market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829225/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________