Global Synthetic Leather Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Surpass $50 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Leather Market Report 2021 - 2028" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global synthetic leather market size is expected to reach $50.34 billion by 2028

The adoption of synthetic leather is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to wide applications in industries such as automotive, apparel, and furnishing. Rising disposable income of consumers and improving lifestyles have increased the demand for footwear, clothing, and accessories.



Increasing urbanization and growing demand from the automotive sector have further supported the market growth. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has restricted the growth of the market due to operational challenges, disruption of the supply chain, reduced demand, and workforce impairment.



The different types of the product include bio-based, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, and others. The demand for the polyurethane segment is expected to be high during the forecast period. Polyurethane material offers the same texture as real leather while being lighter, cheaper, and durable. The rising ethical concerns regarding animal cruelty, growing environmental awareness, and the introduction of stringent regulations support the growth of this segment.



The product is used in diverse industries such as apparel, furnishing, automotive, footwear, electronics, and others. The automotive segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The use of synthetic material in automobiles offers durability, strength, comfort, and elasticity.

It is easy to maintain in vehicles as it is resistant to hot and cold temperatures, water, alcohol, and stains. The use of synthetic leather in seats, armrests, headrests, door trimmings, steering wheel covers, and roof lining has increased with rising demand for luxury vehicles.



Increasing applications in footwear and furnishing industries have resulted in greater demand for the product in Asia-Pacific. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, and South Korea to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.



Some major market participants include

Teijin Limited

Filwel Co. Ltd.

H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemicals Corp.

Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co. Ltd.

Kolon Industries Inc.

San Fang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Alfatex N.V.

NAN YA plastics corporation

Mayur Uniquoters Limited

Hanwa Chemical Corp.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC

Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Market Scope

Synthetic Leather, Type Outlook

Bio-based

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Synthetic Leather, End-Use Outlook

Apparel

Furnishing

Automotive

Footwear

Electronics

Others

Synthetic Leather, Regional Outlook

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xezlv