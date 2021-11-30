New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oats Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187356/?utm_source=GNW





The main types of oats are whole, steel-cut, Scottish, regular roll, quick rolled, instant, and others.Whole oats are simply harvested oats with the highest source of vitamins and minerals.



Whole oats are also known as grain kernels and take the longest time to cook.The different forms include flakes, granules, flour and are used in bakery products, animal feeds, food ingredients, healthcare, cosmetic products, others.



Oats are made available to consumers through various distribution channels including hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty retail, convenience stores, independent retailers, and others.



The global oats market is expected to grow from $5.62 billion in 2020 to $6.16 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The oats market consists of sales of oats by entities (organization, sole-trader, and partnership) that is a whole grain food that is used as an ideal breakfast ingredient.Oats are nutrient-rich grains that contain a high concentration of soluble fiber and dense nutrients.



Oats cereals are consumed in many forms including steel-cut oats, oatmeal, oat flour, instant oats, and others.



Europe was the largest region in the oats market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Rising popularity and preference for healthy meals are contributing to the growth of the oats market.Healthy eating has become the norm with most consumers demanding foods and beverages to meet progressively nuanced health and wellness, ethics, and sustainability criteria.



Oatmeal is consumed widely as a healthy breakfast option owing to its health benefits and high nutritional value.Oatmeal offers several benefits including weight management, control blood sugar level, controls cholesterol level, and others.



According to the International Food Information Council 2020 Food and Health Survey, 54% of all consumers and 63% of consumers over the age of 50 are concerned about the healthfulness of their food choices. Therefore, the rising popularity and preference for healthy meals are expected to fuel the growth of the oats market in the coming years.



Product innovations are gaining significant popularity in the oats market.Major companies operating in the oats market are focused on developing innovative products to meet customer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in June 2020, Gold&Green, a Finland-based food technology company launched 100% plant-based protein Pulled Oats.Pulled oats capitalize on the rising popularity of plant-based diet and attract vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians, flexitarians, and almost everyone attempting to eat less meat or looking for tasty and varied protein substitutes.



Pulled oats have a unique fibrous texture that integrates flavors well and can be seasoned to taste.



In February 2020, Cedar’s Foods, a US-based food company acquired Brekki for an undisclosed amount.Cedar’s Foods benefits from the acquisition by expanding its product offering to include oats and combining the knowledge of Brekki’s staff with its expertise.



Brekki is a US-based company that offers dairy-free, ready-to-eat overnight oats.



The countries covered in the oats market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________