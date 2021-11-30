Global Non-Public Networks Markets, 2021-2026: Private Wireless, Neutral Hosting, and 5G Densification - Highest ROI and Fastest Growing 5G Business Services will involve Non-Public Networks

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Public Networks: Private Wireless, Neutral Hosting, and 5G Densification 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research evaluates 5G NR and the market outlook for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission-critical enterprise applications and services.
It evaluates major players, technologies, and solutions. It also assesses market challenges, opportunities, and the overall outlook for 5G NR equipment and components. It provides detailed forecasts for equipment globally and regionally as well as investment in 5G NR by industry vertical.
This research also provides an in-depth analysis of next-generation neutral host architecture, technology, and potential application areas. The report also assesses the core and RAN elements of neutral host networks along with potential market opportunity, stakeholder analysis, business model, and regulatory analysis. It evaluates the competitive landscape of the next generation network along with the product and services of selected vendor companies.
This research also evaluates the market for small cells and WiFi to support cellular wireless communications. It provides market analysis and forecasts for the technologies, solutions, and infrastructure to support increasingly denser 5G networks.
Analysis includes consideration of outdoor deployments in a variety of form factors and locations as well as indoor deployment and extension of radio signals from outdoor-to-indoor.
Select Research Findings:
- The global neutral hosting market will reach $7.81 billion by 2026
- North America will lead the neutral hosting market followed by Asia Pac and Europe
- The carrier-provided 5G indoor market will reach $2.1B globally by 2026, growing at 51.9% CAGR
- Global small cell will reach $5.7 billion by 2026, driven by outdoor densification and indoor penetration solutions
- Global carrier WiFi will reach $4.2 billion by 2026 with Asia Pac leading followed by North America and Europe, driven in part by WiFi6 upgrades
- Increasing demand for enhanced mobile broadband capacity and coverage will continue to play a substantial role in carrier WiFi and small cell market's growth
- The global 5G fixed wireless transport to smart buildings specifically for support of WiFi connectivity/backhaul will reach $320.8M by 2026
- 5G subscription within public networks will exceed private through 2026, although the latter will experience a 20% faster growth rate, set to overtake the former by 2030
Key Topics Covered:
Private Wireless Networks Market by LTE, 5G, and Edge Computing in Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Solutions 2021 - 2026
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
3.0 Private Network Market Background
4.0 Private Network Market Case Studies
5.0 Private Network Market Analysis
6.0 Players in the Private Wireless Ecosystem
7.0 Private Wireless Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
9.0 Appendix: 5G in Indoor Wireless Applications
Neutral Hosting Market by Technology, Spectrum, Wireless Type, Solution, Deployment Modes and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
3.0 Neutral Hosting Technology and Application Analysis
4.0 Neutral Hosting Company Analysis
5.0 Neutral Hosting Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
5G Network Densification Market by Location (Indoor & Outdoor), Spectrum Band, Small Cells and Carrier WiFi 2021 - 2026
1 Executive Summary
2 Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Technology
3 5G Network Planning and Densification
4 Business Case for the Carrier WiFi and Small Cells
5 Major Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Deployments
6 Vendor Landscape
7 Strategies for Deployment and Operations
8 5G Network Densification Market Analysis and Forecasts
