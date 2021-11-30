Two Day Virtual FDA Import Training Course: Coping with FDA Import Delays, including COVID-19, Expedited Imports and Detentions (January 20-21, 2022)

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coping with FDA Import Delays, including COVID-19, Expedited Imports and Detentions" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The FDA continues to change its import program to better manage new problems and to use new procedures to make the whole process easier.

The FDA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are relying more and more on computer programs to expedite the import process. When and how you use these programs can make a big difference in the net profit derived from even a single shipment. The new Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP) is one such example.

Another example is CBP's and FDA's implementation of the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) program became mandatory for importers in 2016. If you fail to correctly use new import procedures and programs, you will be operating under an expensive disadvantage.

Learning Objectives:

FDA's new cost-saving import programs

Understand how U.S. Customs and FDA legal requirements intersect

Know how to manage foreign suppliers

Understand FDA's internal procedures

Learn how to mitigate and resolve import detentions

Learn how to avoid common problems

Develop practical ways to improve your import and export business

You will be able to answer the following questions with this course without saying, "I don't know?"

What are the FDA's import legal requirements and policy?

How do you deal with the FDA and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol procedures?

What happens when your product is detained?

What happens if a foreign manufacturer is in trouble with the FDA?

How do you interact with the FDA to work out problems?

Why are import and export rules different or does it even matter?

Key Topics Covered:



Day 01 (8:30 AM - 2:30 PM PST)8.30 AM: Session Start



Day 1 - Morning



FDA's legal requirements

Statutory authority

Regulations

Foreign manufacturers obligations

U.S. initial importers obligations

User Fees

How does FDA do its job

What is CPB and how do they do their job

Selecting foreign suppliers

Inspection history

Samples analyzed

Vendor Audit

Day 1 - Afternoon

Product Import Procedures

Entry Process (U.S. Customs/FDA)

How to Pick the right Custom House Broker

Documentation FDA Form 2877 CPB Form 3461 Medical Device Affirmations of Compliance (AofC) Electronic Entry Filing FDA's PREDICT computer screening program U.S. Customs Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) program Product sampling/testing Detention, block list, automatic detention Quality standards Country of origin Product type



(Case Study)

Day 02 (8:30 AM - 2:30 PM PST)

Day 2 -Morning

Foreign Inspections by the FDA and EU Notified Bodies

Detention

Options for a detained shipment

Negotiating with FDA and U.S. Customs What to say What not to say When to give up

Release from Detention and Government Refusal Remedies

Reducing the risk of detention

(Group study for mitigating detention risks)

Day 2 - Afternoon

FDA Warning Letters and Automatic Detention

Enforcement

U.S. Customs and FDA authority

Burden of proof

Assistant U.S. attorney

Government remedies

Special provisions

Counterfeit

Import for export

International trade shows

Investigational device

"Compassionate Use"

New and Special Issues for Imports and Exports in 2020.

EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) program for imported products

Inspection of personal mail

Personal use exception

Trade shows and promotional marketing

Compassionate use.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ow0zu2



