Global Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Report 2021: Battery Type, Product Type, Mode of Charging, Level of Charging Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2027

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric vehicle charging system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25.1% during 2021-2027
This report on global electric vehicle charging system market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global electric vehicle charging system market by segmenting the market based on battery type, product type, mode of charging, level of charging, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the electric vehicle charging system market are provided in this report.
Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- Aerovironment, Inc.
- Elektromotive Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Schneider Electric SE
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Siemens AG
- Tesla Motors, Inc
- Chargepoint, Inc.
Market Drivers
- Increasing Awareness for Eco-Friendly Solutions
- Government Initiatives towards Adoption of Electric Vehicle
- Growing Production of Electric Vehicles
Market Challenges
- High Costs of Electric Vehicles
- High Initial Cost for Fast Chargers
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Battery Type
- Lead Acid Battery
- Nickel Metal Hybrid Battery
- Lithium-Ion Battery
- Solid-State Battery
Market by Product Type
- Home Charging System
- Commercial Charging Station
Market by Mode of Charging
- Plug-in Charging System
- Wireless Charging System
Market by Level of Charging
- Level 1
- Level 2
- Level 3
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5pl0i