Global Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Report 2021: Battery Type, Product Type, Mode of Charging, Level of Charging Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2027

The global electric vehicle charging system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25.1% during 2021-2027

This report on global electric vehicle charging system market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global electric vehicle charging system market by segmenting the market based on battery type, product type, mode of charging, level of charging, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the electric vehicle charging system market are provided in this report.

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Aerovironment, Inc.

Elektromotive Ltd.

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Delphi Automotive PLC

Eaton Corporation PLC

Siemens AG

Tesla Motors, Inc

Chargepoint, Inc.

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Government Initiatives towards Adoption of Electric Vehicle

Growing Production of Electric Vehicles

Market Challenges

High Costs of Electric Vehicles

High Initial Cost for Fast Chargers

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Battery Type

Lead Acid Battery

Nickel Metal Hybrid Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Solid-State Battery

Market by Product Type

Home Charging System

Commercial Charging Station

Market by Mode of Charging

Plug-in Charging System

Wireless Charging System

Market by Level of Charging

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

