Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Market Report, H1 2021 - WFO/WEM Market Shows Strong Results for First Half of 2021

This 17th annual Contact Center Workforce Optimization/ Workforce Engagement Management Mid-Year Market Share Report provides a thorough review of this vital technology sector.

The Report delivers a detailed analysis of the revenue, market share and performance of this market and its competitors. The Report also looks to the future of the components of WFO suites - including recording, quality management (QM), workforce management (WFM), contact center performance management (CCPM), gamification, surveying/voice of the customer (VoC), interaction analytics (IA), desktop analytics, robotic process automation (RPA), knowledge management (KM) and customer journey analytics (CJA).

The 2021 Contact Center Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Mid-Year Market Share Report provides a detailed breakdown and analysis of revenue for the following 20 named vendors: 88, Alvaria, ASC, Avaya (high-level revenue only), Calabrio, DVSAnalytics, Eleveo, Enghouse, Envision, Five9, Genesys, HigherGround, Lifesize, Mitel, NICE, OnviSource, OpenText, Playvox, Verint and Xarios.

The named vendors comprise 99.4% of the total company revenue for the WFO suite market; the remaining 0.6% (16 vendors) is addressed in the "Other" category.

The contact center WFO/WEM market has shown great resiliency for decades, performing well in both strong and weak economies. These suites enhance the CX, improve employee engagement, and increase productivity - goals that are important in flourishing economies and are even more essential when the economy is challenged. Due to the tremendous value of these suites, this market has performed well in the first six months of 2021.

WFO/WEM Market shows strong results for first half of 2021

Due to the tremendous value of WFO/WEM suites, this market has performed well in the first six months of 2021. The WFO suite vendors earned total company GAAP revenue of $1,895.9 million in the first half of 2021. (This includes sales of related products and services such as contact center infrastructure (on-premise and cloud-based automatic call distributors (ACDs) and dialers), intelligent virtual agents (IVAs), outsourcing, and more.)

Of this total 2021 first-half revenue, $1,121.1 million is attributable to sales of contact center WFO suite products and services. This increase of $84.4 million, 8.1%, over the prior year, is a very robust rate of growth for this mature market.

WFO/WEM for the Enterprise

At the outset of the worldwide health crisis, companies sent their employees home to work. Work-at-home (WAH) proved to be a viable staffing option, and WFO/WEM solutions, particularly cloud-based applications, were essential contributors to employers' ability to oversee and manage agents' performance remotely.

As the world emerges into a "new normal" that includes work-at-home and hybrid staffing, these applications will remain essential for visibility into employee performance, both inside and outside of the office.

There is also great opportunity to use WFO/WEM solutions in many enterprise departments to improve quality, employee engagement, productivity and the company's bottom line. Today's WFO/WEM solutions provide the oversight, analytics, automation and intelligence enterprises need to deliver the outstanding experience that customers want.

The publisher expects that over the next few years, WFO/WEM capabilities will become standard employee productivity tools throughout the enterprise. To achieve this goal, however, the vendors need to rethink and retool their salesforce and marketing to address the challenge of enterprise sales.

