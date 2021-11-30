New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fructose Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187349/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Showa Sangyo Co. Ltd., The Agrana Group, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., COFCO Rongshi Biotechnology Co Ltd, Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd, Kerry Group, Navarest, and NOW Foods.



The main types of products in fructose are high fructose corn syrup, fructose syrups, and fructose solids.High fructose corn syrup is a type of fructose derived from corn starch and potatoes with a 40-55% composition of fructose.



Fructose is produced from sugarcane, sugar beet, corn, fruits, and vegetables and is used in various applications such as dairy products, baked goods, beverages, cosmetics and personal care, sports nutrition, drug formulations, and others.



The global fructose market is expected to grow from $4.36 billion in 2020 to $4.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The fructose market consists of sales of fructose products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the food and beverage industry in the form of sweeteners due to their high relative sweetness and low cost.Fructose is a monosaccharide that occurs in fruits, vegetables, honey, and some plants.



The fructose industry includes establishments that derive fructose from various raw materials, such as sugarcane, sugar beet, and corn. Fructose is available in both pure crystalline form and as a component of syrups.



North America was the largest region in the fructose market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for low-sugar and low-calorie food items is contributing to the growth of the fructose market.More individuals are opting for low-sugar, low-calorie foods since they are an excellent way to lose weight while also providing a rich source of vitamins and minerals that are beneficial to one’s overall health.



As fructose is sweeter than sugar, it can be used to sweeten foods and beverages in smaller amounts.When employed in proper product formulations, this aids in the reduction of calories in foods and beverages, as well as the reduction of future excitation from eating.



For instance, according to a survey conducted in 2020 by Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a US-based food processing company, 67% of customers are concerned about sugars and sweeteners, with 39% indicating that lower sugar is essential to them when it comes to convenience foods, drinks, and snacks. Therefore, the increasing demand for low sugars and low calories is expected to drive the growth of the fructose market in the coming years.



The development of innovative design tools is shaping the fructose market.Major companies operating in the fructose sector are focused on developing innovative tools to strengthen their position.



For instance, in July 2020, Tate & Lyle PLC, a UK-based food and beverage ingredients provider launched Sweetener Vantage Expert Systems.It is a set of new and unique sweetener solution design tools developed to assist formulators in creating sugar-free foods and beverages utilizing low-calorie sweeteners.



Sweetener Vantage Expert Systems were created in response to client demand for additional predictive tools to boost production efficiency and decrease development time. They will help formulators handle their formulation difficulties more effectively.



In July 2021, KPS Capital Partners, a US-based investment company acquired Tate & Lyle for $1.3 billion. Under this agreement, Tate & Lyle and KPS Capital Partners will each control 50% of a newly formed firm. The newly formed business will concentrate on the production of plant-based products for the food and industrial markets. Tate & Lyle is a UK-based company that produces sweeteners and food and beverage ingredients.



The countries covered in the fructose market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



