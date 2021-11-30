New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187348/?utm_source=GNW

The main types of products in emulsifiers are lecithin, mono and di-glycerides, stearyl lactylates, sorbitan esters, polyglycerol esters, and others.The lecithin is used in food applications as a viscosity modifier, lubricant, dispersant, and aerating agent.



The lecithin emulsifier’s molecular structure makes it a good emulsifier for water-oil interaction. The different chemical structures include natural, synthetics, semi-synthetics, and are used in food emulsifiers, cosmetics and personal care, oilfield chemicals, pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, others.



The global emulsifiers market is expected to grow from $4.28 billion in 2020 to $4.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The emulsifiers market consists of sales of emulsifiers that act as a surfactant that stabilizes the emulsions.Emulsifiers also called emulgent, are surface-active agents that act at the interface between two immiscible liquids such as oil and water, allowing them to be blended into stable emulsions, by maintaining the stability of the mixture.



Emulsifiers also reduce stickiness, control crystallization, and prevent separation and are present in ready-made sauces, mayonnaise, soups, and many other food products in which the combination of oil and aqueous phase is needed. They are also found in dairy products such as milk, cream, butter, cheese, yogurt, and various kinds of sweets, such as chocolate, chocolate bars, marshmallows.



The increasing demand for emulsifiers in the food industry for packaged and convenience food worldwide is contributing to the growth of the emulsifiers market.Food emulsifiers are increasingly being used in packaged and convenience food products to prevent microbial spoilage.



Demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food is growing over time due to busy lifestyles, changing eating habits of the population, and the spread of coronavirus pandemic.For instance, according to Credit Suisse, a Switzerland-based investment banking company, retail sales of packaged food firms in the USA increased from 15% to 30% on average from March to May 2020.



Hence, the increasing demand for emulsifiers in the food industry is expected to drive the growth of the emulsifiers market.



The increasing investment in research and development to make natural emulsifiers are shaping the emulsifiers market.Major companies operating in the emulsifiers sector are focused on developing and launching natural emulsifiers for use in manufacturing organic hair care and skincare formulations and food products.



For instance, in March 2020, Ingredion, a US-based ingredient provider launched a broth emulsifier called Evanesse made from chickpeas.The product is considered as a replacement for eggs or uses in dressings and sauces, without affecting taste or texture.



Evanesce can replace OSA modified starches and other artificial emulsifiers and help food manufacturers looking to tout front-of-package claims on their products, such as natural or no artificial ingredients.



In August 2021, Infineum, a UK-based specialty chemical company signed a contract to acquire the ISCA UK emulsifiers business unit for an undisclosed amount.The agreement secures ISCA UK’s formulation expertise and the ISCAMUL emulsifier brand.



This acquisition represents Infineum’s return to the emulsion explosives industry, where its current capabilities can be utilized to better serve current and potential new customers. ISCA UK is a UK-based manufacturer of specialty chemicals.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the emulsifiers market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the emulsifiers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



