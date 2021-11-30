Meta Shiba Has Become the Leading Crypto Platform with Game-Changing Performances

Orchard, Singapore, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humans and dogs have a symbiotic relationship. As humans transition to the Metaverse, it is important not to discard their companions. Meta Shiba ($MSHIBA) is here to bring the best of all worlds in one place- the Metaverse. $MSHIBA is recently launched on the Ethereum network (ERC20- token).

The expert team of Meta Shiba has worked on numerous successful projects equipping them with the knowledge and experience to make a feat out of Meta Shiba. The experts aim to make the Metaverse a better world by introducing Meta Shibas and using DeFi technology.

They have been thriving hard to push the boundaries to provide mouth-watering utilities to the community of Meta Shiba lovers in the crypto game. Meta Shiba’s mission is to revolutionize the cryptocurrency space and Metaverse through its utilities and tokenomics.

Meta Shiba is developing multiple features to include in their services. First is MetaSwap: It is a decentralized exchange where Meta Shiba lovers come to exchange their cryptocurrencies. Next is MetaTrader, a charting system that brings information updates to live and allows Meta Shiba users to execute their cryptocurrency orders at a doge-fast speed.

Then comes the MetaTreats, acting as the doge world, and the rules are reversed. Humans deserve their treat for protecting their Meta Shiba. Investors can earn great treats by staking their Meta Shiba. The meta wallet feature is most exciting as it is said to be a revolutionized wallet that will allow doge lovers to hold their tokens.

Moreover, in Meta - NFTs holders must Hold on to their doge while in the Metaverse. $MSHIBA will give doge lovers the ability to hold their Meta Shiba during their journey. Holders of $MSHIBA NFTs will have the ability to name their Meta Shiba, groom them, and feed them to earn rewards. Also, $MSHIBA in their Meta Merch brings essential world utilities by allowing humans to buy merchandise from the exclusive Meta Shiba Boutique.

Lastly, Meta Foundation provides a platform where Meta Shibas can promote justice and peace in the Metaverse or the physical world. The Meta Shiba Foundation will be donating at regular intervals to dog shelters to help provide a better lifestyle for their comrades.

About Meta Shiba: The team consists of highly experienced Developers, Marketers, and Community Managers who have banded together to create Meta Shiba. They all possess a doge pack synergy and work in a fast-paced environment to ensure that there is always progress being made in all facets of the Meta Shiba project.

