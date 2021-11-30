CoinGecko Joins the RFOX VALT as a Marquee Client as It Enters the Metaverse

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam , Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (RFOX)—Today, metaverse company RFOX (RedFOX Labs) announced its plans to welcome CoinGecko to its virtual world, the RFOX VALT, as a Marquee Client. The RFOX VALT, a virtual world focused on shopping, retail, and entertainment experiences, will introduce CoinGecko to the metaverse space and offer its users, community, and clients a chance to interact with its products and services in virtual reality (VR).

“CoinGecko, the largest independent cryptocurrency data aggregator, will soon be appearing in the RFOX VALT in VR.”

Founded in 2014, CoinGecko has a mission to democratize the access of crypto data and empower users with actionable insights. In addition to providing valuable insights, cryptocurrency reports, and numerous publications, CoinGecko is also considered a thought leader in the blockchain space, hosting numerous events and meetups globally.

“CoinGecko is truly a market leader in their field and a highly respected company in the crypto space,” said Ben Fairbank CEO and co-founder of RFOX. “We have had nothing but frictionless experiences with the team and have watched their rise over the last few years to become a household name in the crypto market. It gives us great pleasure to see such a progressive company join the RFOX VALT.”

With the recent announcement by Facebook stating they would spend upwards of $10 billion to develop a metaverse, the topic has become hot news globally. For companies like RFOX, who have been building their metaverse since 2018, this is welcome exposure and, more importantly awareness, for new users on what a metaverse is and does.

“The metaverse sector is growing at a very rapid pace. We at CoinGecko are excited to participate in RFOX VALT and build in this decentralized metaverse. We will inevitably be spending a lot of time in the metaverse very soon and can’t wait for this future to come along,” said Bobby Ong, co-founder and COO of CoinGecko.

CoinGecko will join the RFOX VALT Callinova quarter as a marquee client. CoinGecko will be able to offer its products and services to its users through new mediums, including VR.

About RFOX

Based in Southeast Asia and established in 2018, RFOX is a blockchain metaverse company. Building in the fastest growing sectors of the internet economy, RFOX builds interoperable companies and applications that are showcased in a virtual world called the RFOX VALT. RFOX has established ventures in RFOX Games (a play-to-earn NFT Gaming platform), RFOX Finance (DeFi Protocol), RFOX TV, RFOX Media (which acquired MYMEDIA MYANMAR with 13 million active users), and RFOX NFT. The RFOX ecosystem is powered by its currency token RFOX and rewards users through its VFOX rewards token.

About CoinGecko

Since 2014, CoinGecko has been the trusted source of information by millions of cryptocurrency investors. Its mission is to empower the cryptocurrency community with a 360-degree overview of the market. CoinGecko provides comprehensive information from thousands of data points such as price, trading volume, market capitalization, and more. It currently tracks over 11,000 crypto assets from over 500 exchanges worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.coingecko.com.

Website: https://www.redfoxlabs.io