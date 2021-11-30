Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global joint reconstruction devices market size is anticipated to increase exponentially during the forecast period, as the percentage of elderly population is witnessing a notable increase every year. A growing number of individuals aged 65 and above are undergoing joint replacement surgeries. According to Eurostat, more than 20.6% of the population in the EU, in 2020, fell under the age category of 65 and above. Below mentioned are the region-wise trends that will positively contribute to the industry revenue:

North America (regional valuation expected to go past $12 billion):

Cases of orthopedic injuries and musculoskeletal disorders rise:

The region is witnessing an alarming growth in the number of people suffering from orthopedic injuries and musculoskeletal disorders. This factor has urged companies to increase the production of joint reconstruction devices as chronic musculoskeletal conditions, such as back pain, arthritis, and trauma can severely impact an individual’s quality of life. Reconstruction implants are capable of effectively managing these ailments and related injuries, thereby restoring a patient’s quality of life.

Knee replacement surgeries expected to increase:

Knee reconstruction devices held a major share of the North America joint reconstruction devices market in 2020. The main reason behind this is the surging incidence of various chronic orthopedic knee ailments across the region. The percentage of geriatric population is gradually increasing, thereby augmenting the need for knee replacement surgeries.

According to the National Centers for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), nearly 100,000 to 200,000 cases of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears and sprains are being reported across the U.S. as of 2021. Issues with ACL are a common form of knee injury, which will increase the demand for knee reconstruction devices.

U.S. market forecast remains optimistic:

U.S. joint reconstruction devices market size is expected to showcase notable improvement over 2021-2027 as the government is increasing its investments to help the healthcare sector grow. According to the Administration for Community Living (ACL), the number of people aged 65 and above is projected to reach 80.8 million by 2040 and 94.7 million by 2060. This aspect will likely increase the chances of people being diagnosed with osteoporosis, which will increase the requirement for knee reconstruction devices in the country.

Europe (regional valuation may surpass $4.9 billion):

Knee reconstruction devices gain traction:

Knee reconstruction devices held a share worth $1.6 billion of the Europe joint reconstruction devices market in 2020. The cases of orthopedic ailments, such as osteoporosis and arthritis are growing at an alarming rate. It has prompted companies to introduce advanced technologies and create personalized and patient-specific implants. Knee replacement procedures are witnessing a high success rate across the region, thereby increasing the production of joint reconstruction devices.

UK joint reconstruction devices market size grows steadily:

The UK occupied more than 17% share of the regional industry in 2020. The government is increasing its investments and expenditure to encourage organizations to produce high-quality medical devices. The region is also seeing a significant rise in the number of people turning 65 years and above.

Osteoarthritis is one of the most prevalent joint disorders in the region that primarily affects the elderly. While joint replacement surgeries are being widely used to treat older patients, middle-aged people are also increasingly opting for these procedures due to the high availability of superior-quality insertions. These surgeries are painless and highly non-invasive due to the advent of several innovative surgical technologies, thereby fostering the sale of joint reconstruction devices.

Hip replacement surgeries increase the use of implants:

The regional market size from hip reconstruction devices will record 2.6% CAGR over 2021-2027 as there is a rising incidence of diseases, such as osteoporosis and hip arthritis. These devices are witnessing technological developments to offer a perfect fit for the patient’s joints and reduce the chances of post-surgery complications and infections. Besides, hip replacement surgeries have a high success rate among patients, thereby positively impacting their demand.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation predicted to exceed $5.8 billion):

Ankle reconstruction devices witness robust demand among end-users:

The Asia Pacific joint reconstruction devices market size from ankle reconstruction devices will register 8.8% CAGR through 2027. The device’s design is experiencing technological upgrades to offer higher efficiency, affordability, and many other advantages to the end-users as compared to their alternatives. The cases of ankle fractures and injuries are rising in the region. Ankle replacement devices can heal a fractured ankle and maintain its healthy shape for a long time.

Japan market outlook improves:

Japan held a share worth over $850 million of the regional market in 2020. The country has a high percentage of geriatric population, which increases the chances of people suffering from traumatic injuries and orthopedic diseases. According to a World Bank report, the average life expectancy in Japan was 84.36 years in 2019. Moreover, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), rheumatoid arthritis is one of the most prevalent orthopedic ailments in the country, which affected 822,000 people in 2020.

Since Japan is considered as one of the leaders in technology and innovation, medical research centers are trying to discover new ways to increase the efficiency of joint reconstruction devices, thereby augmenting their adoption.

