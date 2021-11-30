Treatment Announces Beta Release of Landmark Doctor Built Digital Health App

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE; OTC: TREIF; FFA 939) is a global healthcare technology company that has developed a next-generation AI platform to help clinicians and patients around the world make better health decisions.

Today, Treatment announces the beta release of its much-anticipated Treatment Digital Health App. This app is powered by Treatment’s proprietary AI engine which is trained and continually updated by of doctors worldwide.

“Health care is complicated but using our digital health app is easy. I want our app to provide comfort to busy Moms, Dads and others because it delivers up to the minute clinical information in this rapidly changing world,” says John Fraser, CEO of Treatment. “Once the beta is complete our customers will be able to tap into the latest, Google-scale medical intelligence, to accurately assess their medical problems in the privacy of their homes, so they can make intelligent decisions about next steps.”

With Covid and emerging Delta and Omicron variations, people concerned about their health want simple to use, continually updated mobile apps that can help them figure out what their symptoms may be caused by. To provide this type of service Treatment has assembled a global team of doctors working around the clock to provide this information to everyone.

Treatment Digital Health App is physician-built and powered by Treatment’s AI engine, which sits at the heart of Treatment’s innovative Global Library of Medicine (GLM). The GLM is an advanced medical intelligence platform consisting of global diagnoses and treatment protocols, which will be integrated into products designed to offer improved patient safety, cost of care, prevention, and overall healthcare outcomes.

Treatment Digital Health App will provide a more robust, and more personalized approach to health recommendations to the approximately one billion people turning to Google every day to find answers to their health concerns.

The Treatment Digital Health app is being released to an exclusive group of beta testers, with plans to collect feedback towards a US launch in the new year. If you are interested in helping us, please email us at: beta@treatment.com.

About Treatment.com

Treatment.com is a disruptive healthcare technology company harnessing the power of AI to help global citizens improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver with a US subsidiary, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a sophisticated and scalable AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment.com is the company behind the new release of the Treatment digital health app. This doctor-built app is driven by an intelligent digital health assistant which will empower people to take control of their health. Doctors are encouraged to apply for NFT and blockchain rewards for contributing to this growing compendium of medical knowledge.

For more investor information on Treatment.com please visit https://treatment.com/investors/ .

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Treatment.com, International, Inc. (Treatment) and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Treatment, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Treatment's expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Treatment with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Treatment. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Treatment will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

For more information:

Investor Contact: investors@treatment.com