The season of better continues with new deals and steals at Verizon

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has a slate of new holiday deals to help you complete your shopping list. Whether you’re shopping for gifts for family or want to treat yourself, we have you covered. Check out our 2021 digital gift guide for ideas and then head to a Verizon retail store or shop online at verizon.com/deals to get started.



Starting today

Switch to Verizon, trade in your damaged phone and save - New customers can get up to $1000 when you trade-in an eligible phone with any Unlimited plan 1 , plus get a virtual prepaid MasterCard up to $1000 when you switch to Verizon to help pay off your phone. 1 .





New customers can get up to $1000 when you trade-in an eligible phone with any Unlimited plan , plus get a virtual prepaid MasterCard up to $1000 when you switch to Verizon to help pay off your phone. . Get two 5G smartphones for the price of one - Buy select 5G smartphones and get another on us with any Unlimited plan 2 .





- Buy select 5G smartphones and get another on us with any Unlimited plan . Get two smartwatches for the price of one - Purchase select smartwatches and get a second for as low as free 3 .





- Purchase select smartwatches and get a second for as low as free . Get awesome deals on tablets - $250 off select tablets when you purchase any smartphone on device payment 4 .





- $250 off select tablets when you purchase any smartphone on device payment . And snag the latest tech accessories - $150 off a popular robot vacuum, up to $60 off select audio accessories, 25% off select wireless charging pads and more can be found in our 2021 digital gift guide .



Deals on super fast Internet to fit your lifestyle

A great offer on Fios Internet -New customers who sign up for Fios Gigabit Connection can get Disney+ for 12 months on us ($7.99/mo after) 5 and AMC+ for 12 months on us ($8.99/mo after) 6 , plus a $200 Verizon Gift Card 7 .





-New customers who sign up for Fios Gigabit Connection can get Disney+ for 12 months on us ($7.99/mo after) and AMC+ for 12 months on us ($8.99/mo after) , plus a $200 Verizon Gift Card . And a year of entertainment with 5G Home Internet - New 5G Home internet customers get Disney+ for 12 months on us ($7.99/mo after) 8 and AMC+ for 12 months on us ($8.99/mo after) 9 , plus a Google Nest Hub Max 10 . Sign up today and receive a $100 bill credit 11 .





- New 5G Home internet customers get Disney+ for 12 months on us ($7.99/mo after) and AMC+ for 12 months on us ($8.99/mo after) , plus a Google Nest Hub Max . Sign up today and receive a $100 bill credit . Or, LTE Home Internet with entertainment galore - New customers get Disney+ for 12 months on us ($7.99/mo after)12 and AMC+ for 12 months on us ($8.99/mo after)13, plus a Google Nest Mini14. Sign up today and receive a $100 bill credit15. Find out what internet options are available near you at verizon.com/home .



All season-long, get up to $200 in credits on us when you open a Verizon Visa® Card

All you have to do is apply online and open a new Verizon Visa Credit Card by January 4, 2022. Then, use your new card to make purchases totaling $500 or more (minus returns and adjustments) within the first 30 days of opening an account to receive a $100 Verizon Visa Card statement credit.

Plus, get up to $100 in credit applied to your Verizon wireless bill over the first 24 months when using the card to pay for your Verizon bill every month.

This Verizon Visa Card offer can be used with other Verizon Holiday offers. Visit the Verizon Visa Card webpage to learn more about the card’s benefits and to apply. A different offer is available in-store and is not combinable with this offer.

Take the #HolidayYourWay quiz for tailored gift ideas

We've built the ultimate holiday quiz to help you find the best gifts for yourself and everyone on your list. Take the #HolidayYourWay quiz. Then, let the results guide you to the best gifts for your lifestyle and Holiday deals for everyone on your list.

Shop all of Verizon’s Holiday deals today

To shop Verizon’s Holiday deals, visit your nearest Verizon retail store , try convenient options like In Store Pickup or Curbside Pick Up or shop online at verizon.com/deals .

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $999.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on postpaid Unlimited plans only req’d. Up to $1000 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks after receipt of final bill from carrier) w/port-in. Less up to $1000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $799.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on postpaid w/ Unlimited plans only per phone req’d. 2nd phone must be of equal or lesser value: Less $800 promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR.

3 Up to $799.99 device payment purchase per watch w/1 new watch line of service req’d. 2nd watch must be of equal or lesser value: Less up to $300 promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

4 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. 5G access requires a 5G-capable device. Up to $1899.99 (Phone) device payment purchase req’d. Up to $2399.99 (tablet) device payment purchase req’d. Tablet: Less $250 promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

5 Disney+ Fios: Get 12 months of Disney+ on us from time of enrollment (must install eligible Verizon service, enroll with Verizon and redeem offer w/in 60 days, or by no later than 4.19.22); must be 18 years of age or older. Offer valid until 1.19.22. When the promo period expires, your Disney+ subscription will auto-renew at the then-current monthly price (currently $7.99+tax per month), and you will be charged monthly on your Verizon bill unless you cancel through Verizon. If you are a current multi-year or annual Disney+ subscriber through Disney and use the same email to subscribe through Verizon, your existing subscription will be paused during the promo period and will resume through Disney at the end of the promo period. Any existing Disney+ subscription through a third party must be managed separately, and your subscription through Verizon will not automatically replace it. Offer eligible for new Fios Home internet plans; one offer per eligible Verizon account. Use of the Disney+ service is subject to the Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscriber Agreement.

6 AMC+: Offer valid thru 1.19.22. Must install eligible Verizon Home internet services and redeem offer w/in 60 days of installation date, or by no later than 4.19.22, whichever is first. After 12-month promo periods end, your AMC+ subscription will auto-renew at $8.99/mo., unless you cancel w/ Verizon. Cancel any time. One offer per eligible Verizon account.

7 Verizon Gift Card: Must install and maintain eligible Fios services in good standing for 65 days and register for the Gift Card w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 6.19.22, whichever is first. Gift Card emailed within 48 hours of registration. We reserve the right to charge back the amount of the Gift Card if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. Other Gift Card terms and conditions apply. Offer ends 1.19.22.

8 Disney+ on us for 12 months from time of enrollment, then auto-renews at $7.99+ tax/mo (or then-current monthly price), charged to Verizon bill, unless you cancel w/ Verizon. Offer available with eligible new Verizon service; one offer per eligible Verizon account. Offer valid until 1.19.22 for Fios, valid until 1.4.22 for LTE Home/5G Home. Must install Verizon service, enroll w/ Verizon and redeem w/in 60 days of install or by 4.19.22 for Fios, or install by 4.4.22 for LTE Home/5G Home, whichever is first. Subject to additional terms.

9 AMC+: Offer valid thru 1.19.22. Must install eligible Verizon Home internet services and redeem offer w/in 60 days of installation date, or by no later than 4.19.22, whichever is first. After 12-month promo periods end, your AMC+ subscription will auto-renew at $8.99/mo., unless you cancel w/ Verizon. Cancel any time. One offer per eligible Verizon account.

10 LTE Home/5G Home-Google Mini/Hub Max: Offer valid thru 1.19.22. Must install and maintain eligible Home internet services in good standing for 65 days and redeem offer w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 6.19.22, whichever is first. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the value of the Google promotional device if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. Google and Nest are trademarks of Google LLC.

11 5G Home Disclaimer: Offer valid thru 1.4.22 for new 5G Home customers. One-time $100 bill credit applied w/in 1-2 bill cycles after service activation.

12 Disney+ on us for 12 months from time of enrollment, then auto-renews at $7.99+ tax/mo (or then-current monthly price), charged to Verizon bill, unless you cancel w/ Verizon. Offer available with eligible new Verizon service; one offer per eligible Verizon account. Offer valid until 1.4.22. Must install Verizon service, enroll w/ Verizon and redeem w/in 60 days of install or by 4.4.22, whichever is first. Subject to additional terms.

13 AMC+: Offer valid thru 1.4.22. Must install eligible Verizon Home internet services and redeem offer w/in 60 days of installation date, or by no later than 4.4.22, whichever is first. After 12-month promo periods end, your AMC+ subscription will auto-renew at $8.99/mo., unless you cancel w/ Verizon. Cancel any time. One offer per eligible Verizon account.

14 LTE Home/5G Home-Google Mini/Hub Max: Offer valid thru 1.19.22. Must install and maintain eligible Home internet services in good standing for 65 days and redeem offer w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 6.19.22, whichever is first. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the value of the Google promotional device if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. Google and Nest are trademarks of Google LLC.

15 LTE Home Disclaimer: Offer valid thru 1.4.22 for new LTE Home customers. One-time $100 bill credit applied w/in 1-2 bill cycles after service activation.

