GEMXX CORPORATION COMPLETES DEVELOPMENT AND RELEASES AMMOLITE-BACKED CRYPTOCURRENCY TOKEN TO THE PUBLIC

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEMXX Corporation (OTC Pink: GEMZ) is pleased to announce the launch of the world’s first Ammolite Cryptocurrency Token (AMML). TODAY the company is releasing the token in limited supply with only 1,388,000 tokens available in 2021.

In addition, the team has completed development and testing of the ‘GEMXX Wallet’ that will manage the sale and transactions using the token on iOS and Android platforms. The GEMXX token is available for purchase through the GEMXX wallet. Direct links to the iOS and Android application can be found at www.Ammolitetoken.com . The token website will be the go-to knowledge base for all information concerning the GEMXX Wallet and GEMXX Ammolite token (AMML).

Wallet and currency developer, Core State Holdings, Corp. (CSHC) has also confirmed that the GEMXX Wallet applications are completed and available for download TODAY on iOS and Android devices through their respective App stores.

Key features of the ‘GEMXX Wallet’

Easy to set up Quick transactions Very secure Multiple ways to send crypto

With the website and wallet complete, the company is very pleased to introduce the world’s first Ammolite-backed cryptocurrency token, the only currency to be pegged to the current GEMXX wholesale market price of Ammolite and backed by Ammolite gemstone resources.

“The launch of this Token is good for GEMXX, but it is also good for the entire Ammolite industry. Offering Ammolite in digital form may be as significant to Ammolite as the gemstone receiving official gem status in 1981, and we are pleased to bring it to market” says Jay Maull, GEMXX President and CEO.

The unique Ammolite backed cryptocurrency token has stable coin properties due to being pegged to the wholesale value of Ammolite gemstone. Strategically positioned as a revenue diversification and awareness project for the company, the GEMXX Ammolite token will create liquidity and monetize Ammolite resource holdings, funding corporate growth and future large scale Ammolite production.

ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION

GEMXX is a public traded, mine to market gemstone and jewelry producer that owns mining resources, production facilities, and operating assets. The company controls each stage of its operations including gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. The management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of Ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. The teams’ experience covers every aspect of the Ammolite business ensuring maximum control of the company’s product development, quality control and profits. GEMXX produces more top quality finished Ammolite than any Ammolite producer and the management team is proud of the environmental stewardship used as the company sets the standard in quality and customer service, providing exquisite fine jewelry and extremely rare, natural decor pieces to customers around the world.

ABOUT CORE STATE HOLDINGS, CORP

Core State Holdings, Corp. is a Canadian software development company that is primarily focused on the blockchain and crypto field. The company designed and developed the cryptocurrency wallet called PTPWallet, and through extensive research, it is considered to be one of the most advanced wallets available in the crypto sector today. Since 2019, the PTPWallet platform has seen over 2,081,100 accounts created, with over 43,223,700 transactions processed. PTPWallet operates with many private and public entities, with a large demand for the platform shown by medium and large-sized businesses. Since launch in February 2019, the platform’s advanced security has never been compromised. The key features and benefits of the PTPWallet are: instant transactions, anonymous internal transactions, loyalty and referral programs, strong infrastructure, and ease of use.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

For more information, press only:

GEMXX Corporation

PR CONTACT: Kim Halvorson

IR@gemxx.com

www.gemxx.com

