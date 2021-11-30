The Global Enterprise Storage Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 15.15 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Storage Systems Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187277/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers and increase in the adoption of colocation and managed hosting services. In addition, increasing investments in data centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The enterprise storage systems market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• SAN system

• NAS system

• DAS system



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing penetration of IoT-enabled devicesas one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise storage systems market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise storage systems market vendors that include DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetApp Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Also, the enterprise storage systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

