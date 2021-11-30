English French

Nexans and Terna announce a major contract of more than 650 million euros for the first HVDC interconnector between Sardinia and Sicily, driving sustainable energy and strengthening the energy hub in the Mediterranean

_PRESS RELEASE_



Nexans will provide 500km of 500kV HV DC mass impregnated sub s ea cable link for the Tyrrhenian Link project to build a new electricity corridor connecting Sicily and Sardinia to Italy’s mainland .





The cables suppl i ed for the Tyrrhenian link project will improve electricity exchange capacity, facilitate the development of renewable energy sources, and improve the reliability of the grid at the center of Mediterranea n.





Nexans will manufacture the cables in its Halden plant in Norway and the cables will be installed by Nexans’ ground-breaking new advanced cable laying vessel, Aurora.





Paris, November 30, 2021 – Nexans has been awarded a frame contract for more than €650m with Terna, supplying interconnector cabling solution for its Tyrrhenian Link in Italy. As part of the contract, Nexans will manufacture and install 500km of a 500kV mass-impregnated (MI) cable and Fiber Optic (FO) cable at more than 2,000m water depth, the deepest depth ever for a subsea power cable in the Mediterranean.

The Tyrrhenian Link is a significant milestone in the much-needed development of the electricity grid in Europe. It creates a new electricity corridor between Sicily, Sardinia and Campania that will allow the first loop to be established between the two islands and the Italian mainland.

The project will help increase electricity exchange capacity and support the development of renewable energy flows. In addition, it will strengthen network stability and security as well as increasing competitiveness for producers in the local electricity markets.

This frame contract showcases the success of Nexans’ unique subsea deep-water know-how and full-turnkey approach, notably combining manufacturing and installation with excellence in risk management. Also, it demonstrates the Group’s key role as a major player in the electrification of Europe and signals its critical role in improving grid infrastructure across the Mediterranean, with more projects in the region expected to be announced further.

For the Nexans installation of the interconnector cable, Nexans’ will use the recently launched cable laying vessel “Nexans Aurora”, which can install deep water cables in water depth of over 2,000m and supports 10,000ton cable payload.

Executive Vice President, Nexans Subsea&Land Systems Business Group, Ragnhild Katteland said: “We are delighted to be involved in the Tyrrhenian Link project. It confirms our ambition as a key player in the electrification of Europe, our role to modernize the grid infrastructure to achieve net-zero European roadmap and our best-in-class turnkey model. The contract also demonstrates unique know-how, proven technology as well as manufacturing and installation capacity to support major European clients with large-volume and deep-water subsea power cable projects.”

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. With around 25,000 people in 38 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2020, Nexans generated 5.7 billion euros in standard sales.

The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data.

Nexans is the first company of its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication







Catherine Garipoglu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 78

catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com







Minaa El Baz

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 65

minaa.el_baz@nexans.com Investor Relations







Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 94

aurelia.baudey-vignaud@nexans.com







Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87

elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

Attachment