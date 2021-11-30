Tech Industry Brings Bold Recommendations to Queen’s Park to Strengthen Ontario’s Healthcare System

Mississauga, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECHNATION, Canada’s national technology industry association, along with leading-edge tech leaders from across Canada, will virtually descend on Toronto today for its “Virtual Digital Health Day” with a focus on Ontario’s Digital First Health Strategy.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, technology has enabled a transformation in the way we access health care in Canada. According to a recent study done by the Canadian Medical Association Journal[1], Ontario saw an almost 80 per cent decrease in primary in-person healthcare visits during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, virtual consultations with doctors skyrocketed across Canada. There is no turning back, only an evolution to incorporate this more comprehensively into the overall continuum of care.

“The pandemic has forced every jurisdiction to think differently - there is no turning back,” said Angela Mondou, president & CEO of TECHNATION. “Given the ever-increasing expectation of digital healthcare service delivery, and the Ontario Government’s ‘Digital First’ strategy, our members recommend a collaboration approach to accelerate digital transformation and deliver the healthcare demands of Ontarians.”

A 2018 study[2] showed that around 40 per cent of Canadians track one or more aspects of their health using connected care technologies, with 68 per cent saying smart digital devices have allowed them to maintain or improve their health condition. Proponents of digital health believe that if they can measure an aspect of their life on a regular basis, they can improve it.

“Digital health technology has played a vital role in helping Ontarians get access to care and health information. Our members bring Canadian innovation and global insights to solve real problems, but we feel we can offer more,” said David Thomas, TECHNATION Health Board Chair and Vice President, TELUS Health. “We believe that together with government we can be more proactive in using technology to transform health and wellness and gain greater insights for future improvements.”

Prior to the pandemic, Ontario launched the Digital First for Health strategy, to bring the patient experience into the 21st century. Having been provided the opportunity for input into the Digital First for Health Strategy throughout the process, TECHNATION Health is eager to continue with tangible next steps toward a renewed and more resilient healthcare system, powered by innovative technology.

On November 30th, TECHNATION will engage with Ministers, Members of Provincial Parliament, and top ministry officials, to present opportunities to drive continuous improvements in the healthcare system.

Ontarians continue to look for more efficient and digital ways of accessing healthcare which has created new challenges for the government. TECHNATION will specifically focus on ways these challenges can be addressed including:

Expand digital health leveraging lessons learned from the innovative solutions enabled over the last year to accelerate Ontario’s transition to a truly digital first approach

Define the role predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning play in transforming the digital healthcare industry

Identify trends in Ontario’s digital health and the challenges and transformation opportunities present in the digital health landscape.

TECHNATION looks forward to presenting these ideas and recommendations, to political leaders and ministry officials across the Government of Ontario.

TECHNATION’s Digital Health Day coincides with the release of a new white paper on Canadian National Health Interoperability Standards that examine the progress made towards interoperability in Canada and best practices. This is one of the areas that will be discussed in the meetings with the Ontario Government.

Follow our "Queen's Park Days" social posts – #TechQPDays2021

[1] CMAJ study - https://www.cmaj.ca/content/193/6/E200

[2] https://www.jmir.org/2018/5/e177/