SunHydrogen Shares Video Highlighting Differences, Advantages of its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology Over Conventional Electrolyzers

SANTA BARBARA, CA , Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today shared a new video detailing how its nanoparticle-based technology competes with conventional electrolyzers that utilize Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) and Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) structures.

The video features SunHydrogen Director of Technology Dr. Joun Lee and Lead Scientist Dr. Syed Mubeen in conversation about the advantages of SunHydrogen’s technology, including its system integration, reduction of costly membrane use, ability to utilize water of varying purities and more.

"It was clear at this month’s COP26 conference in Glasgow that the world is recognizing green hydrogen as one of the key solutions to reaching climate change targets," said SunHydrogen CEO Tim Young. "We hope today's video allows viewers to gain further insight into the merits of our unique approach. As we continue to meet milestones in the path to mass manufacturing, we believe our solution brings many advantages in terms of its economic value and scalability.”

The video can be viewed on SunHydrogen’s website at www.sunhydrogen.com . In addition to the latest video, followers can find SunHydrogen on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram @sunhydrogeninc.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

