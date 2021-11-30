Rare Sugar Market value worth $1.7 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The rare sugar market revenue is projected to exceed USD 1.7 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing requirements for high-quality sweeteners & additive sugar products in the food & beverage industry along with improvement in product safety, reliability, suitability, and safety have enhanced the product demand.

The key properties include low glycemic index, less concentration of calories, increase of nutritional value, and stabilization of products that make the product suitable for maintaining immunity, digestion, and insulin regulation. These multiple benefits of rare sugar anticipated to propel its demand in the food and beverage industry.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4458

Some major findings of the rare sugar market report include:

Pharmaceuticals application segment is set to register more than 5% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 owing to growing pharmaceuticals industry especially post covid-19.

Allulose segment is anticipated to show a significant CAGR of over 9.5% owing to increase trend of organic and natural products in multiple industries, include pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, cosmetic, and many others.

Dietary supplement application holds the significant share of around 35% in the global market owing to growing consumer consciousness towards health and diet.

D-Mannose rare sugar segment exceeded USD 800 million in 2020 and is set to register over 4% CAGR through 2027. As D-Mannose solutions are widely used in sweeteners in pharmaceuticals and supplements.

North American market is projected to cross USD 665 million by 2027 owing to booming cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Browse key industry insights spread across 170 pages with 155 market data tables and 28 figures & charts from the report, “Rare Sugar Market Statistics By Application (Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages), Product (D-Mannose, Allulose, Tagatose, D-Xylose, L-Arabinose, L-Fucose), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/rare-sugar-market

Rare sugar market from tagatose is set to surpass USD 65 million by 2027 at a CAGR of over 5%. Tagatose, a rare natural ketohexose, is an isomer of D-galactose and an epimer of D-fructose found in small quantities in various foods such as sterilized and powdered cow’s milk, a variety of cheeses, yoghurts, and other dairy products. Increasing application scope in food and pharmaceutical formulations, such as stability in food and drinks, clinical trials for drug application is fuelling the product demand.

European rare sugar market is expected to reach over USD 290 million by 2027. Europe region is witnessing sharp increase in diabetes, obesity, and infections which is making industry players to change the way their products are marketed. Rapid adoption of rare sugar in manufacturing bakery products, chocolates, beverages, snacks, and instant food preparations is becoming a norm. Industry players in the region are also investing in developing indigenous extraction technology with high quality organic ingredients in an attempt to get the purest form of rare sugar.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/rare-sugar-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.