Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 30 November 2021 at 13.40 EET

The Board of Directors of Talenom Plc has decided on a directed share issue as part of acquisitions

Talenom Plc issued a press release on 30 November 2021 on two acquisitions in Sweden. Part of the purchase prices will be paid in cash and part with new shares of Talenom Plc subscribed in a directed share issue. The transaction prices are not disclosed.

As part of the transactions, Talenom has decided to issue 72,301 new shares in a directed share issue for the sellers of the acquisition targets, i.e., Kjell Wengbrand Redovisnings AB and MH Konsult Väst AB. The subscription date for the shares is 11 January 2022. The number of new shares to be issued corresponds with some 0.17% of all Talenom Plc's shares prior to the share issue. After the registration of the new shares the total number of shares in Talenom Plc is 43,862,553 shares. The new shares will carry shareholder rights as of their registration day, estimated on 13 January 2022. The shares issued in the share issue will later be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

The Board of Directors of Talenom Plc decided on a directed share issue and a deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right pursuant to an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 3 March 2021.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

