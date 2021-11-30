The Cold-Pressed Juices Market is expected to grow by $ 116.77 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cold-Pressed Juices Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989308/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the cold pressed juices market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of organized retailing in the US and growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle. In addition, the growth of organized retailing in the US is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cold pressed juices market in US analysis includes product and type segments.



The cold pressed juices market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• conventional

• organic



By Type

• fruit and vegetable blend juices

• fruit juices

• vegetable juices



This study identifies the popularity of outdoor sports and partnershipsas one of the prime reasons driving the cold pressed juices market growth in US during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cold pressed juices market in US covers the following areas:

• Cold pressed juices market sizing

• Cold pressed juices market forecast

• Cold pressed juices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold pressed juices market vendors in US that include AllWellO Juice, Kuka Juice LLC, Native Cold Pressed, PepsiCo Inc., Pomona Organic Juices, Raw Fountain Juice Inc., Simplicity Holistic Health, Starbucks Coffee Company, The Coca Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Also, the cold pressed juices market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

